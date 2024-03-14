Dak Prescott sexual assault controversy: Dallas Police open investigation as Cowboys QB alleges $100,000,000 extortion

Dallas Police have opened an investigation into the sexual assault allegations levied against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

In February, Prescott was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017 following his rookie season with the Cowboys.

Since then, Prescott has sued the woman over extortion. Following the lawsuit, NFL officials declined to comment when asked about the alleged sexual assault allegations against Prescott, as reported by Calvin Watkins on X.

"NFL officials are aware of the news reports regarding Dak Prescott allegations but will decline comment."

Everything we know so far on sexual assault allegations against Dak Prescott

A woman has alleged Dak Prescott sexually assaulted her in 2017. The woman has requested $100 million in exchange for withholding pressing criminal charges and going public with the allegations. The woman reportedly never filed a police report.

Following the request for $100 million, Prescott filed a lawsuit on Monday in Collin County, Texas. Prescott claims in the suit the woman tried to extort $100 million out of him by alleging he sexually assaulted her after his rookie season. The update was provided by Michael Gehlken on X.

“This case arises out of a blatant attempt by [the woman] and her legal team to extort plaintiff Dak Prescott by weaponizing patently false, yet heinous sexual assault allegations with no basis in reality,” the lawsuit said.

“We will not allow the defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott,” Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said in a statement (via NBC News).

In the lawsuit, Prescott also alleges defamation and slander, defamation per se, business disparagement, tortious interference with current and/or prospective business relations, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Prescott said if he wins the case, any money that comes to him will be donated to a sexual assault and domestic violence advocacy group.

Prescott is set to enter the final year of his four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys.

Last season, Prescott led the Cowboys to the NFC East title, as he went 410-for-590 for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, Dallas was blown out by the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.