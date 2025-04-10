Dak Prescott, Stefon Diggs and other NFL stars flood CeeDee Lamb with birthday love as Cowboys WR turns 26

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday. The Cowboys wide receiver, who will soon begin his sixth season in the NFL, shared his photo on his big day.

Lamb's caption suggested that he was ready to "kick" into his next chapter and that he was ready to grow. The photos in the carousel on the Instagram post showed the wide receiver enjoying a shopping trip in New York City.

"Overall, I’m about to finally kick into who i think i am," Lamb wrote on Instagram on his birthday.

Lamb's post received over 80,000 likes on the social media platform and was flooded with birthday wishes. Lamb's quarterback, Dak Prescott, was one of the first to send his birthday wishes, as was fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"Kick then ! Happy Birthday Brother!!" Prescott wrote.

"HBD GVNG," Diggs wrote.

CeeDee Lamb received birthday wishes from teammates and other players across the NFL. (Via the comments section of Lamb's Instagram post)

NFC East rival, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, also shared a birthday message. Nabers can also be seen in one of Lamb's photos in New York City.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Tank Dell, newly acquired Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton and former Cowboys teammate La'el Collins also shared messages.

CeeDee Lamb reunited with Zack Martin after latter's NFL retirement

Offensive guard Zack Martin announced his retirement from the NFL in March. The longtime Dallas Cowboys right guard will likely go down as one of the greatest to ever play the position after 11 seasons in the league, all for Dallas.

On Monday, a video of Martin signing autographs circulated on social media. It was also the reunion with former teammate CeeDee Lamb. The wide receiver spotted Martin sitting at the table and hugged him. The moment was brief, but Lamb wanted Martin to know he saw him.

Martin and Lamb were teammates for five seasons together on the Cowboys.

