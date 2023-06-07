Dak Prescott will enter the 2023 NFL season with high expectations after a promising campaign last year. He helped the Dallas Cowboys advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott went further in the postseason last year than he did the year before and will look to continue that trend during this upcoming season.

Notorious Cowboys-hater Stephen A. Smith sees things differently as he has much lower expectations for Dallas this year. While the Cowboys believe Dak Prescott is capable of eventually leading them to a Super Bowl ring, Smith thinks their quarterback is one of the main things holding them back.

Here's what Smith had to say about the Cowboys' chances of competing for a ring during a recent First Take episode:

"The fact of the matter is, in order to believe that, we've got to take into account the level of competition that they're going up against. I know Drew Brees and Tom Brady have retired. I know that Aaron Rodgers is now in the AFC. But the last time I checked, the Philadelphia Eagles are in the same division and the San Francisco 49ers are in the same conference. And when I look at it from that perspective, and I look at the fact that Dak Prescott is still your quarterback, it's an accident waiting to happen."

It should come as no surprise that Stephen A. Smith is predicting the Cowboys to fall short of their goal of winning another Super Bowl ring. He consistently picks them to struggle just about every year.

However, Smith makes a valid point when mentioning the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles won the NFC East last year and represented the conference in the Super Bowl, where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have been a difficult hurdle for the Cowboys recently as they have eliminated them from the playoffs in each of the last two years.

What is Dak Prescott's record in the NFL Playoffs?

Dak Prescott will enter the 2023 NFL season with a career 2-4 record in the NFL Playoffs across four appearances. He has never advanced further than the Divisional Round and has never won more than one game during any postseason appearance. He earned his first postseason victory against the Seattle Seahawks following the 2018 NFL season before defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

