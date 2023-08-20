The Dallas Cowboys tight end position, for some, is a concern, but not for Dak Prescott, who has high hopes from Jake Ferguson this season.

As Dalton Schultz decided to test free agency, he is now with the Houston Texans, leaving a spot open for the TE1 spot. With Ferguson, Peyton Handershot, draftee Luke Schoonmaker, and Sean McKeon on the roster, some are bullish on the tight end room... even Prescott.

After a good training camp, the consensus is that Ferguson is now the TE1 for the Cowboys. After his preseason game that saw Ferguson show his talents (3 rec, 38 yards vs. Jaguars), he was put in cotton wool for Game 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

So, what does Dak think of his new TE1?

“I think he’s close to becoming a big-time guy,” Prescott said (via Jon Machota of the Athletic). “As far as a playmaker, he’s there. Just the way he stepped in and did what was asked of him last year and just the limited amount of reps to the role he’s taking on coming into this season, being the guy, being a big-time tight end, being where I need him to be…”

Make-or-break year coming for Dak Prescott?

Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

This has been the tagline for some of the national media over the preseason, but in truth, regardless of what happens in 2023 with the Cowboys, Prescott will still be the quarterback going forward. He isn't going anywhere.

Of course, there is pressure to perform as Dallas has assembled perhaps its best collection of talent on both sides of the ball in recent memory.

The additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore both fill the needs for the Cowboys. With draftee Mazi Smith and second-year receiver Jalen Tolbert showing out all during the preseason, the Cowboys are one of the teams to beat in the NFC.

However, as it always does, it comes back to Dak Prescott and whether he can be the one to lead the Cowboys past its now infamous NFC Championship drought, which now stretches to three decades.

The pressure on Prescott has never been higher, but it isn't make or break. If Dallas again falters in the postseason, then likely the coaching staff led by Mike McCarthy could be moved on.

All eyes are on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in 2023. They have the talent, the hype, and everything else you can think of. But can they produce it when it matters? Time will tell.

