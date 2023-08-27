Dak Prescott turning offensive coordinator vs Raiders has NFL fans roasting Cowboys QB - "Already got replaced by Lance"

Dak Prescott took an unusual role as the Dallas Cowboys played against the Las Vegas Raiders in their 2023 preseason game. He donned the headsets to become a temporary offensive coordinator.

As a veteran quarterback in the NFL, there is no doubt that this was something he could do to guide the backup quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers started the phenomenon this season right from the Hall of Fame game. However, the Cowboys quarterback is no Rodgers.

Given how his situation has become precarious with the acquisition of Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott was roaster by social media users for trying to take additional responsibility on the sidelines.

Dak Prescott gets sacked by social media with comparisons to Trey Lance

Dak Prescott took a lot of incoming from social media for his stint on the sidelines. Here are some of the responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Can Dak Prescott be a mentor to Trey Lance?

In all seriousness though, it must be discussed whether Dak Prescott can be a mentor for Trey Lance. The current Cowboys starter is 30 years old and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is seven years younger than him.

Conventional wisdom is that Lance is supposed to compete with Prescott. If the latter fails to lead them to at least the NFC Championships again, then they might want to cut their losses without giving him a big deal next season and move on to a former first-round pick talent.

However, there is another situation like what has happened with Jordan Love in Green Bay Packers. He spent three years behind Aaron Rodgers and now is in place to become the starter.

Even though Trey Lance has played a couple of seasons in the NFL, he sat one season behind Jimmy Garoppolo and was injured at the beginning of last season. He is effectively a rookie even now and younger than someone like Will Levis, for example, who is supposed to be one for the future at the Tennessee Titans.

So, it might also be that Prescott could get another deal at the end of this season and keep training their newest quarterback for a few years. At the end of that time, the Cowboys could choose to move on and trade him to another team that is quarterback needy and needs a veteran quarterback. Then, Trey Lance can take over.

It might seem far-fetched but Mike McCarthy has seen this story before when the Green Bay Packers transitioned from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.

