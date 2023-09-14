The Dallas Cowboys were settling in to watch Monday Night Football and game plan for Aaron Rodgers' visit to AT&T Stadium when disaster struck, and now Dak Prescott and Co. won't get the chance to face the four-time MVP in Week 2.

In what was billed as a star matchup in the preseason, fans and Prescott won't get to see the latest installment of Rodgers playing Dallas.

While the game has lost some of its sparkle, as Rodgers is out for the year with an Achilles tear, both defenses are considered elite, and that makes for good viewing.

Despite that, Dak really wanted to against No. 8.

No one wants to see any player get injured, but unfortunately, that is just a part of the game. Prescott was asked this week if not having the chance to play against Rodgers took anything away from the game on Sunday.

Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Sh*t no. Obviously I wanted to play against the guy. I’ve had a lot of great battles with him over the years. Hell of a player. It sucks that he’s not going to be out there. But to say it diminishes an NFL game would be wild of me, especially understanding how great this defense is.

"Watch the way that they won that game the other night. They’ve got our respect and haven’t lost any bit of that. Just tough not playing a guy that I’ve enjoyed competing against for the entirety of my career.”

Aaron Rodger-less Jets still a problem for Dak Prescott and Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

While the scales have tilted Dallas' way with Rodgers missing with injury, the Jets defense is still a big problem that Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy have to solve.

Let's not forget that they kept Josh Allen and the Bills to just 16 points (only three in the second half), intercepted him three times, sacked him five times and recovered a fumble.

So the Cowboys and Dak Prescott better be ready for a defensive unit that knows it needs to play lights out to give its offense with Zach Wilson a chance.

We didn't see much of the offense under Prescott and McCarthy vs. the Giants, in part because of the weather. But on Sunday, under the roof at AT&T Stadium, we will see the Cowboys go into their bag of tricks on offense.

The Jets might not have Rodgers, but they are still a serious problem that Dallas has to contend with.