Dak Prescott will be leading the Dallas Cowboys at quarterback this season, but they've added a new quarterback in recent days to their QB room.

The Dallas Cowboys acquired quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The move came a few days after Lance was named the third-string quarterback on the depth chart behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

As a result of adding Lance, the Cowboys made room at the quarterback position and released Will Grier. With the release of Grier, an emotional Prescott spoke with ESPN and expressed how upsetting the move made him to lose Grier.

“Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it's a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there…. comes in, prepares the right way each and every day."

While he didn't see any time on the field, Grier was a member of the Dallas Cowboys the past two seasons.

Ideally, he should receive some interest from teams for a backup role. He showed up the other day in Dallas' preseason finale vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 29 out of 25 passes for 305 yards, and two touchdowns.

Dak Prescott said he didn't receive a heads up from the team notifying them of their decision to trade for Trey Lance

Trey Lance during Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

Following the acquisition of quarterback Trey Lance, Dak Prescott said he did not receive a heads-up from the team about the move.

"I can't say that I necessarily expected [a heads-up], no. I understand though that that's business. I understand that they're probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome [Lance] and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have."

Lance will have to battle with backup Cooper Rush for the second-string quarterback spot, as he will likely come to Dallas as the third-string quarterback.

Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers who moved up and traded three first-round picks for him.

In two seasons, Lance has completed 56 out of 102 passes for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 235 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

