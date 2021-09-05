Dallas Cowboys 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

Predictions for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys experienced a torrid 2020 NFL season. Mike McCarthy's first season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys went badly. Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, and the defense surrendered points at an alarming rate.

Fear not, though. These are the Dallas Cowboys. The expectations are always high. Their fanbase expects a strong 2021 campaign. The Dallas Cowboys roster is deep and boasts plenty of elite-level talent. Every Dallas Cowboys season is a rollercoaster. 2021 should offer more of the same. It's time to predict what could happen.

#1 - Dak Prescott wins the CPOY award

Quite simply, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a special player. The franchise leader is an elite quarterback, and there can be no disputing that. Prescott was enjoying a phenomenal season before a compound fracture of his ankle ended his year.

Prescott shares a healthy relationship with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The former quarterback is an excellent play-caller, plus he understands the strengths and weaknesses of Prescott.

Due to the Dallas Cowboys' status as a marquee franchise, America's Team will play plenty of primetime games in 2021. Add a plethora of elite weapons and a stout offensive line. Prescott should shine. Quarterbacks always get the awards; Prescott is the favorite for this one.

From NFL Now: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is full go for the opener. pic.twitter.com/DSDmhsose0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2021

#2 - The Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East

Don't be fooled by the Washington Football Team's lofty preseason predictions. They are a flawed team. The Dallas Cowboys are more talented overall. Yes, the Football Team's defense is brilliant. However, the Dallas Cowboys inhibit a different stratosphere on offense.

The Cowboys' offense is good enough to rank as a top-five offense in the NFL. The defense only needs to improve a little bit. Defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn's arrival should help the defense refind some form. In addition, the Dallas Cowboys have added exciting young defensive talent.

Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, and Keanu Neal strengthened the linebacker corps. The defense now has the personnel to rank as one of the top 16 units. That is all the Dallas Cowboys need because their offense will be good enough to win them games. If it comes down to Washington and the Dallas Cowboys, the Cowboys are taking this division.

#3 - The Dallas Cowboys reach the Superbowl

The Dallas Cowboys play in the weakest division in the weaker conference. Outside of the Buccaneers, there is no significant hurdle in their way. Despite his flaws, Mike McCarthy is a Superbowl-winning head coach. He knows how to lead locker rooms.

Then there are the three coordinators around him. Kellen Moore holds the absolute respect of the players, Dan Quinn is a leader of men, and John Fassel is one of the best special teams coaches in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys also have the second-weakest strength of schedule. There are teams on their slate that they should comfortably beat. That is the joker in their pack. All the talent and coaching experience allied with a more manageable schedule could give the Cowboys a shot at taking one of the top two seeds in the NFC.

Last time the #Cowboys opened up in their "cursed blues" and won the Super Bowl was in 1993 on Monday Night Football with Al Michaels calling the action (same as Tampa this week). The Super Bowl that season was played on NBC.



This season's Super Bowl will be played on NBC. https://t.co/RfKi29FkrX — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 3, 2021

