Dallas Cowboys cheerleader's engagement video wins the Internet

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Amber McMillan's marriage proposal went viral. Nick Marino Jr., the soon-to-be husband, proposed to McMillan at the giant Cowboys star, known simply as "The Star," in Frisco. The Cowboys cheerleader defined the moment as "perfect."

"I've been a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for the last four years, so this is just such a big part of my life. It was perfect to do it there."

The planning

Marino told about 100 friends and family about his plans. In the invite, he was pretty clear about rules that every invitee had to follow to ensure that no one would ruin the surprise.

"On the invite, there was actually a part about how to not ruin a surprise. One, don't tell Amber. Two, don't show up late and if you are late, please text me. Three, don't go to the restaurant where Amber was going to be having brunch!"

Marino bossed around because he had been planning the proposal since June. McMillan is sure that the fiancé could not have done anything better. Cowboys cheerleader said:

"It could not have been any more perfect than it was, even if he would have had any other idea. I don't know if it could have been better. It was just so perfect."

The couple

A couple of years ago, the two met at an event where Marino's nonprofit, TangoTab—a fun, simple way to solve a severe and massive problem, hungriness—was feeding the community. Marino acknowledges it was a setup. He asked a mutual friend to make sure the Cowboys cheerleader was going to be there at the event so he could meet her.

Cowboys cheerleaders opportunities

According to the Cowboys website, here are a few opportunities McMillan has had in her life to work with the team:

Perform at AT&T Stadium

Travel to exotic locations on Annual Calendar Shoot

Entertain US military troops throughout the world on USO Tours

Perform for National Television audiences

Lend time and talent at community service events

Share your knowledge and experience with kids at Camp DCC

Bring smiles to residents of nursing homes and hospitals

Perform at other professional sporting and corporate events

Receive extensive training in dance technique

MAKE LIFETIME FRIENDS!

BECOME ONE OF THE BEST!

The Cowboys should add a "marriage proposal going viral" to the list.

Cowboys cheerleaders requirement

If the opportunity or Amber McMillan's words made you interested in becoming a Cowboys cheerleader, here are the teams' requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age at the time of preliminary auditions

Must be a high school graduate (or graduating Spring 2020) or have a GED.

You must be able to attend all rehearsals and other related activities

International Applicants: When applying for any type of visa, please keep in mind that the Dallas Cowboys do not "sponsor" international candidates. Please work through the US consulate/embassy in your home country to obtain the proper visa for audition travel, and be mindful of the extended timeline should you be selected as a Dallas Cowboy's Cheerleader

YOU SHOULD BE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LAWFUL ELIGIBILITY TO WORK IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

