"It's not good enough football" - Mike McCarthy throws Dallas Cowboys players under the bus during team's awful performance vs. Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys went up against the Denver Broncos in their opening pre-season game on Saturday night and came away with an abysmal 10-point loss.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was livid with his team's performance in the first half as the they accumulated nine penalties, costing them 65 yards.

"It's not good enough football." An angry Mike McCarthy during the CBS 11 halftime interview.

Even though most of the starters were not involved, coach McCarthy was not happy with the indiscipline portrayed by his players on the field. He gave an interview during CBS 11's halftime show.

"It's not good enough football. It's not good enough. We've gotta be better there. ... We battled through some penalty situations but we have to make sure we get all these substitutions [and] get everybody in the game."

By the full-time whistle, the Cowboys had been penalized 17 times for 129 yards in their 17-7 loss. Penalty issues are not a novelty for McCarthy's team. Last season, Dallas led the league in penalties with 127, costing them a mammoth 1,103 yards.

The coach has made it a point to improve their discipline this season after they committed a record-tying 14 penalties during last season's NFC wildcard game loss to the 49ers.

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott being rested, Cooper Rush was the team's quarterback on Saturday night. But he struggled during the entire game, throwing 12-of-20 for 84 yards and one interception.

The Cowboys put up their first points of the game in the fourth quarter, on a touchdown by practice-squad wide receiver Simi Fehoko, with 4:56 left on the clock.

With their persistent penalty problems and thin wide receiving core, pressure is on head coach McCarthy and his team to bring success to the city of Dallas.

