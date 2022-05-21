"Everybody has their views" - Dallas Cowboys' COO refuses to back Roger Goodell's support towards Colin Kaepernick

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones refused to back NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over his comments surrounding Colin Kaepernick.

The commissioner was speaking on Emmanuel Ahco's YouTube series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. He wishes that he had listened to the quarterback earlier as he was trying to bring attention to something that needed attention.

However, Stephen Jones refused to back Goodell's change of heart in supporting Kaepernick and said that everyone has different views on the situation and he is leaving it at that.

“I’m not going to comment on that at this point. Obviously, everybody, I have respect for what everybody has to say about any of these situations. Everybody has their own way of getting their hands around it. It’s obviously a big challenge. As I said, every organization, every office, every place looks at it a little differently, including whether you’re the NFL or you’re an individual club. Everybody has their views on different things. So, certainly, I have respect for everybody’s opinions and views, but probably as far as I’d go with that.”

Colin Kaepernick still not in the NFL

The 34-year-old at the Michigan Spring Game

Colin Kaepernick has not been sighted since 2016 in the NFL when he took a knee during the national anthem over police brutality and racial injustice. He did something that polarised opinion and, possibly, sacrificed his career in the process.

Over the last couple of months, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been campaigning to get another chance in the NFL. He has held several workouts with current and retired NFL receivers. Kaepernick also had a public workout at halftime of Michigan's spring game thanks to his former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Coach Yac 🗣 @Coach_Yac 10/27/13: Colin Kaepernick rushes for two touchdowns and throws for another, as the Niners destroy the Jaguars 42-10 at Wembley Stadium. #49ers 10/27/13: Colin Kaepernick rushes for two touchdowns and throws for another, as the Niners destroy the Jaguars 42-10 at Wembley Stadium. #49ers https://t.co/5eQCksbWSu

The 34-year-old is leaving no stone unturned in his attempt to get a job in the NFL again. Several teams were rumored to be interested in him but as has been the case, nothing materializes.

The Seahawks were one of the favorites to give Kaepernick a chance, but nothing has come of it. What is perhaps odd is that many think the free agent is better than the majority of backup quarterbacks in the league and even some starters. Still, he doesn't have a job currently.

Colin Kaepernick may never get back into the NFL but he is leaving no stone unturned in his attempts to be on the roster again.

