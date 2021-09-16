NFL Rumors: Cowboys 'concerned' about DeMarcus Lawrence's injury, status revealed for Week 2

It has been some start to the year for the Dallas Cowboys and not in a good way. The team has already been hampered by a slew of injuries and now defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is the latest starter for Mike McCarthy to be added to the injury list.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Lawrence will be out for the foreseeable future due to a foot injury. The 29-year-old was seen leaving practice early and after a closer examination, it was revealed the injury will keep him out for at least six to eight weeks.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/cowboys-d… Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence broke the fifth-metatarsal in his foot and will require surgery. If all goes to plan, Lawrence should return in November (per @RapSheet Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence broke the fifth-metatarsal in his foot and will require surgery. If all goes to plan, Lawrence should return in November (per @RapSheet)



nfl.com/news/cowboys-d… https://t.co/wCbzZ420en

Cowboys' Lawrence to miss extended time

Lawrence broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot and it is going to require surgery. Rapoport then added that Lawrence could return to the Cowboys team in November if the surgery goes well.

The star defensive end has been listed as out indefinitely and joins a host of quality players on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, with a suspected timeline of a return being set at around six to eight weeks.

Lawrence joins Michael Gallup (on IR due to a calf injury), La’el Collins suspended for five games and Randy Gregory testing positive for COVID.

Coming off a close loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys face the LA Chargers and will be without five starters.

New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have his hands full trying to work out a game plan to slow down Justin Herbert and do it without a host of starters.

Having barely laid a glove on Tom Brady last week, the Cowboys will need to pressure Herbert, or wideouts in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will feast on a weak Cowboys secondary.

The Cowboys' offense is also a little banged up, with Michael Gallup reportedly out for three to five weeks. Luckily for Dallas, the wide receiver position is where they have some serious depth.

Dak Prescott sprayed the ball around in Week 1 and he will still have Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Cedric Wilson to throw to against the Chargers.

Also Read

It seems head coach Mike McCarthy must be wondering what he has done in the past, as rarely has he had a full complement of players available.

One thing is for sure is that the latest injury blow makes the Cowboys' trip to the Chargers a little bit more difficult.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar