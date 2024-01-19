Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin 'disappointed' with franchise’s decision to not hire Bill Belichick

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin spoke his mind about how he feels about the franchise's latest move. The Cowboys' championship drought continued last week after being upset by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Many believed that longtime owner Jerry Jones would make a coaching change and fire Mike McCarthy and perhaps hire Bill Belichick. Irvin said that hiring Belichick would have made the Cowboys a championship contender:

"Do I think Mike McCarthy is a good coach? Yes, I do. You don't win 12 games in the NFL season if you're not a very good coach. But what we were talking about is an opportunity to go deeper to win championships and certainly win a championship.

"I said I was disappointed because you did not pay attention to the details and there was someone out there that's detail-oriented, that’s Bill Belichick. It's all about attention to the details. You can get us here, but we need someone to get us all the way and that's why I thought something would have happened."

Michael Irvin continued by saying that he was simply disappointed that the Cowboys didn't do their due diligence and hire a coach with a proven record.

Irvin did give Mike McCarthy credit for being able to lead the team to 12 wins during the regular season. The Hall of Famer just believes that McCarthy isn't the coach who will be able to take Dallas further into the postseason.

How many years are left on Mike McCarthy's contract with the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. As the new week started, many NFL fans expected to hear news that Jones and the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with Mike McCarthy but that didn't happen.

Later in the week, the team announced that Mike McCarthy would be returning as head coach for the 2024 NFL season. The head coach has one year remaining on his current contract, so the team could just wait for the next year to play out and then make the decision.

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter later pointed out that this isn't a surprising move for the organization. The Dallas Cowboys didn't part ways with former head coach Jason Garrett until his contract had expired either.

The most surprising part of this decision is that Jerry Jones wouldn't take advantage of possibly hiring a veteran head coach such as Bill Belichick.