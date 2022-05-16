Cowboys news roundup: Mike McCarthy set for Packers reunion; Jerry Jones values franchise at $10 billion and more | May 16, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular franchises in the NFL and are backed by passionate fans. It is always big news when something happens in Dallas, and there have been a few headlines over this past weekend as the team prepares for the 2022 season.

The recent headlines surrounding the Cowboys are that head coach Mike McCarthy is set to make his first return to Lambeau Field since 2018 to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, owner Jerry Jones believes he could get $10 billion if he sells the franchise, and rookie Sam Williams has been catching the eye at minicamp.

Mike McCarthy set for Green Bay Packers return

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy will be returning to Lambeau Field for the first time since 2018. With the release of the 2022 NFL Schedule, McCarthy learned that he will travel to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 10. Dallas have not fared well in recent times against Green Bay but will be looking for a change in fortunes when they head to Wisconsin on November 13.

Jerry Jones values the Cowboys at $10 billion but states they are never for sale

After buying the franchise in 1989 for $140 million, Jerry Jones believed he could make a monumental return on his investment if he were to sell. However, Jones is a die-hard fan and says that selling Dallas is something he would never do.

Speaking to Peter King of NBC Sports, Jones said:

"I'll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever."

Forbes values Dallas at $6.5 billion, a little under the value that Jones has placed upon his beloved team. But even at a figure like that, they are well ahead of the next highest-valued NFL team. Since 2016, they have been the most valuable franchise in the entire sports world.

Defensive end Sam Williams impresses in Dallas' Rookie Minicamp

With the 56th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dallas selected defensive end Dam Williams out of Ole Miss, and he has been impressing his coaches in the recent Rookie Minicamp.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, McCarthy said of Williams:

"I think we'd all agree that Sam Williams looks like a guy that was born to play professional football. He has the gifts. He has the physical traits. I think he'll do extremely well early for us."

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn also spoke highly of the defensive end after his performance at Rookie Minicamp.

This concludes the latest Dallas Cowboys news round-up.

