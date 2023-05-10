Dallas Cowboys opponents 2023: Dak Prescott vs Aaron Rodgers' Jets headlines potential list

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers are on a collision course in the 2023 NFL season. While the schedule is yet to be finalized, the games the teams will play has been finalized.

The Cowboys will have designs on making a deep playoff run of their own. They made the playoffs last year but failed to reach the NFC Championship game or Super Bowl. To rectify that this year, they will have to face the following teams:

Home Games Away Games New York Giants New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills New England Patriots Carolina Panthers New York Jets Los Angeles Chargers Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott vs Aaron Rodgers: who will emerge on top?

Both teams enter the season with some significant changes. After last season's performances, there's a lot of pressure on Dak Prescott to do well.

He did get the Cowboys into the playoffs but failed to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. During the regular season, he finished with the most interceptions.

They did get rid of Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and now Mike McCarthy will be calling plays. Whether that will help Dak Prescott or not remains to be seen, though.

Ben Wolby @BenWolby Dak Prescott lost MORE YARDS than any other team due to interceptions.



Despite having the same number of INTs as Josh Allen, Dak's INTs came at more costly moments.



Dak's issues should be resolved with the switch from Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore to Brian Schottenheimer. Dak Prescott lost MORE YARDS than any other team due to interceptions.Despite having the same number of INTs as Josh Allen, Dak's INTs came at more costly moments.Dak's issues should be resolved with the switch from Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore to Brian Schottenheimer. https://t.co/861hfUltWV

In the meantime, the New York Jets recruited Aaron Rodgers. He immediately makes them Super Bowl contenders with a rebuilt offense around him and a top-five defense from last season.

Aaron Rodgers has a 8-3 record against the Dallas Cowboys and has lost a single game against them since 2008, when he became the starter with the Green Bay Packers. He has a 104.8 passer rating against them and will look to keep that record going with his new team, too.

Dallas Cowboys have daunting season ahead

The Dallas Cowboys do not have an easy schedule in 2023. Among their NFC East divisional rivals, both the Eagles and the Giants made the playoffs and at least equaled the Cowboys' performances.

Among the other teams they have to face at home, the Seahawks were the only one to also make the playoffs. However, the Jets are now Super Bowl contenders with Aaron Rodgers. The Rams will look to recover their championship winning mojo, while the Patriots and Lions missed the playoffs by just one game.

For their away rivals outside their division, everyone except the Cardinals and the Panthers made the playoffs. Dallas also has one more away game scheduled this term. Hence, Dak Prescott has his task cut out to prove his naysayers wrong.

