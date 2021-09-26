What is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' net worth? 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is known for making some big splashes in the financial world, with his biggest success in business coming in acquiring the Dallas Cowboys.

In 1989, Jones bought the NFL franchise for $150 million after he made his fortune from oil and gas in the state of Texas. Today, the team he bought over 30 years ago is now worth a staggering $6.5 billion and it continues to make headlines both on and off the field.

One of Jerry Jones' other accomplishments since taking over the franchise is the stadium. AT&T Stadium is a masterpiece. Originally thought to be built for $650 million, the cost of the stadium build rose to $1.15 billion, making it one of the most expensive sports stadiums that has ever been built.

Able to accommodate 100,000 fans and is expandable to 134,000, the stadium is a beacon of the sporting world. Having hosted several high-profile events such as WrestleMania, Super Bowl XLV between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as a host of college bowl games, it is a mecca for the NFL.

What is Jerry Jones' net worth?

The Dallas Cowboys owner has a net worth of 10.5 billion USD as of 2021. After graduating college in 1965, Jerry Jones opened up a host of Shakey’s Pizza restaurants that failed as a business. After that he got a job with his father working for his insurance company called Modern Security Life of Springfield.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Jerry Jones’ college football Saturday:



— Go to your billion-dollar stadium.

— Watch your alma mater beat a rival ranked in the top 10.

— Leave on your personal airbus helicopter. Jerry Jones’ college football Saturday:



— Go to your billion-dollar stadium.

— Watch your alma mater beat a rival ranked in the top 10.

— Leave on your personal airbus helicopter. https://t.co/H67QIR1nkj

After borrowing money from Jimmy Hoffa’s Teamsters union (previously did so to open up Shakey’s Pizza), Jones tried to buy the San Diego Chargers in 1967. That again failed and that is when his attention turned to oil and gas.

In 1970, Jones received his master’s degree in business and his business venture in Arkansas began. Jones started his own privately held natural resource prospecting company called Jones Oil and Land Lease, which became very successful.

Also Read

Jerry Jones then formed a partnership with Yankee Global Enterprises in 2008 and created Legend’s Hospitality. It is a retail, merchandise, food and drinks stadium operations corporation that services many entertainment venues all over the world.

Currently one of the richest men in the NFL, Jones shows no signs of slowing down.

Edited by Henno van Deventer