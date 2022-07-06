"Fulfilling the Black Rifle mission" - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a strong message after huge backlash over new sponsorship deal 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has offered an explanation after facing immense backlash for the team's partnership with Black Rifle Coffee. The sponsorship agreement was announced on Saturday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was slammed by NFL fans for the timing of their partnership announcement with Black Rifle Coffee.

The gun-themed coffee company has blends that include 'AK-47 Espresso', 'Silencer Smooth' and 'Murdered Out'.

Guys. This was literally 6 weeks ago IN YOUR STATE, and there was a mass shooting YESTERDAY.



"T&Ps to Uvalde. So sad. Also, buy this black rifle coffee."



twitter.com/dallascowboys/… Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary. The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary. @blckriflecoffee Impeccable timing. Truly.Guys. This was literally 6 weeks ago IN YOUR STATE, and there was a mass shooting YESTERDAY."T&Ps to Uvalde. So sad. Also, buy this black rifle coffee." @dallascowboys @blckriflecoffee Impeccable timing. Truly. Guys. This was literally 6 weeks ago IN YOUR STATE, and there was a mass shooting YESTERDAY."T&Ps to Uvalde. So sad. Also, buy this black rifle coffee."twitter.com/dallascowboys/…

Amid growing gun violence in the US, fans wasted no time in hitting out at the announcement, with the 79-year-old billionaire facing most of the wrath. Jones has now offered an explanation, suggesting that the partnership was aimed at fulfilling the Black Rifle mission.

In a statement in line with the partnership announcement, the Cowboys owner said:

"Every cup of coffee in the stadium, every bag of Cowboys coffee sold, represents a step in fulfilling the Black Rifle mission — another veteran employed, another first-responder receiving support, or another community event to help adaptive military athletes thrive in the civilian world. We support military members and first responders year-round.''

In an official statement, a Black Rifle spokesman said:

“BRCC is proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys, who are strongly committed to our mission of supporting veterans, first responders, and America’s men and women in uniform. The long-planned announcement was timed to coincide with the Independence Day holiday — America’s Team. America’s Coffee. America’s Birthday.”

The Dallas Cowboys - Black Rifle Coffee partnership

Black Rifle Coffee is a company founded by US Army veteran Evan Hafer. One of the foundational points of the organization is the support of veterans. The brand has been popular amongst conservatives and gun-rights advocates. While the organization is based in Salt Lake, it also has ties to Texas.

The announcement went viral for all the wrong reasons, with fans majorly critical of the timing. The announcement linked fans to a contest, offering two free tickets to a Cowboys game and a one-year free subscription to the company. The brand mostly sells directly to its consumers.

Jerry Jones is not averse to controversy and was one of the most outspoken NFL owners against players kneeling during the national anthem. His love for the army is well known and the partnership with Black Rifle Coffee further illustrates the same.

