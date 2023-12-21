Dallas Cowboys rumors: $13,000,000,000 worth Jerry Jones linked with purchase of $2,800,000,000 worth Tottenham Hotspurs franchise

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could be looking to add a new franchise to his portfolio. The 81-year-old allegedly flew to London on a secret trip and landed at Stansted, the airport closest to the Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspurs' home stadium.

Jones could be looking to join Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners, the Glazer Family, in owning a club in the top division of English Football. Kroenke owns 13-time league champions Arsenal Football Club, while the Glazers are majority shareholders of 20-time league champions Manchester United.

Roger Goodell and Rams owner Stan Kroenke

Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis was charged with insider trading in the U.S. before being released on a $300 million bond. Chairman Daniel Levy has welcomed bidders to make offers for a minority stake in the team. Tottenham Hotspur is among the valuable franchises in England. They are currently valued at $2.8 billion. Speaking about the prospect of selling a minority stake, Levy said:

"We run this club as if it’s a public company. If anyone wants to make a serious proposition to the board of Tottenham, we would consider it."

In addition to running the day-to-day activities of the club, Levy is also a shareholder of the club.

Jerry Jones run as the Cowboys' owner

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys for $145 million in 1989 and endured a rough debut season as the franchise owner. The team finished 1-15 but added six more wins to their tally in the subsequent season. The Cowboys made their first trip to the playoffs in the 1991 season, losing in the divisional round against the Detroit Lions.

The following season, the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl of the Jerry Jones era and repeated as champions in the subsequent year. Dallas made it to its third straight Conference Championship game but was beaten by the San Francisco 49ers, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys won their third Super Bowl title of the Jerry Jones era at the end of the 1995 season and became the first team to four NFL titles in three years. Since that magical stretch, Jones and the Cowboys haven't made it to the Conference Championship game, let alone the Super Bowl.

Despite their lack of success on the field, the Cowboys have been dominating off it. Valued between $8-9 billion, Dallas is the most valuable sports franchise in the world and has been for several years.