Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s GF Natalie Buffett enjoys "endless summer" European trip 

Natalie Buffett, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's girlfriend, has crossed the pond for a European trip. In one of her captions, she called it an “endless summer." The fitness model and social media star shared photos of her recent trip to Italy and Spain on her Instagram page.

Her latest photo was taken in Como, Italy. She traveled there with a group of her friends. Buffett's tour of Europe was preceded by trips to California and Florida.

Prescott and Buffett have been dating for about two years. She is 25 years old. She attended Southern Methodist University. While there, she studied civil engineering.

Dak Prescott's girlfriend on a European tour

She has an Instagram following of over 78,000. Last year, she was often seen cheering on her famous beau from the sidelines. This upcoming season, more of the same can be expected as she continues supporting Prescott and his team.

Prescott will lead the Cowboys against an old rival with a new weapon on offense

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Dak Prescott has reported to training camp and is now gearing up to lead the Dallas Cowboys into another postseason. Hopefully, this postseason will be one with far better results than what fans have seen from the team over the past two decades.

Dallas returns under the leadership of former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas overlord Jerry Jones. According to the team owner, fans should expect to see an offense that goes through star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Fans should also see a bigger role in the passing game for electrifying running back Tony Pollard.

Unfortunately for Dallas, NFC East division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles have built a solid team. They are looking for young quarterback Jalen Hurts to continue developing in his third season. To help with that development, the Eagles brought in former Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown through a trade during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dak Prescott @dak Big shoutout to @monumentrealtytx for their support of my Football @ProCamps the past 2 days. Looking forward to camp next year!

America’s team may have their hands full when it comes to their old nemesis, but the rest of the NFC boasts only a handful of teams that seem poised to make some noise in the regular season. Among them are the defending world champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, assuming Brady isn’t having second thoughts on his return from retirement.

For Dak Prescott, the vacation is over. While his girlfriend is off getting to know the finer parts of Europe, Prescott is working hard to repeat the success of their 2021 regular season and erase the disappointing memory of their playoff loss.

Edited by Windy Goodloe