Cowboys star roasts Stephen A. Smith for hating on his team

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons roasted ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith for his disdain for the team. After the Cowboys' 2022 NFL schedule release, Smith posted a video on Twitter joking about the team. He used his "Southern Stephen" persona for the duration of the video.

Parsons directed a tweet at Smith and didn’t let him get away with his trolling of America’s Team. The linebacker wrote:

"Man I know you really want to be one of us... We'll take care of you man. The hate can't last forever."

The ESPN personality responded to the linebacker’s tweet, saying it’s all love between him and Dallas:

"Haaaaaaa! Never! But I have no hate for y’all man. It’s all love. Just fun and games. But them damn [Dallas Cowboys] fans truly do get on my nerves."

Dallas will open up the 2022 season with back-to-back home games at AT&T Stadium, hosting quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

They will travel to SoFi Stadium in Week 5 to play the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

Following their Week 9 bye, Dallas travel to Lambeau Field to play reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. On Thanksgiving, they’ll face a familiar foe in their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants.

For the final two games of their season, Dallas will travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans and return home to host the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

Micah Parsons and his rookie season with the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

The linebacker was drafted out of Penn State in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons started 16 games for Dallas in the 2021 season, racking up 13 sacks, 84 combined tackles, and 20 tackles for loss.

For his efforts last season, he won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, made his first career Pro Bowl, and was a first-team All-Pro.

We’ll see how Parsons and the rest of the team fare in the upcoming season, as Smith will not be far behind with his jabs.

