Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game 2023: Who will perform, schedule, and where to watch

The Dallas Cowboys will host their annual Thanksgiving Game on Nov. 23 against the Washington Commanders. The game will have a half-time performance by country music superstar Dolly Parton.

In this article, we shed light on what to expect from the performance, how to watch the game, and the rest of the 2023 Thanksgiving schedule. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is performing at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game 2023?

On Monday, Oct. 16, the Dallas Cowboys revealed that American superstar songstress Dolly Parton will perform at their Thanksgiving Game for 2023. This announcement has been met with a lot of fanfare, as Parton is one of the greatest artists of her generation.

Dolly Parton is an 11-time Grammy Award winner. She has over 100 million record sales worldwide and is a staple in the American music industry. Parton's career has spanned over 50 years, and she's heralded for her innovation, charisma and ability to reinvent her sound.

Apart from her legendary music career, Dolly Parton is a successful actress, winning multiple awards for her performances.

Dolly Parton announced her gig at this year's Thanksgiving Game when she disclosed the news on social media. The country icon will headline arguably the second-biggest halftime show event (just behind the Super Bowl).

2023 NFL Thanksgiving Game schedule

While the Dallas Cowboys game might be getting all the buzz, there are a total of three Thanksgiving Day Games to look forward to.

They are:

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions — 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys — 4:30 p.m ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks — 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

American football fans can stay tuned and savor the live action as each team will be looking for bragging rights.

Where to watch the 2023 NFL Thanksgiving Game

Thanksgiving Day Games are typically spread across the three major sports broadcasters. This year won't be any different, as the games will be showcased on FOX, CBS and NBC.

Furthermore, if you aren't a fan of cable TV, you can enjoy the games via a streaming platform of your choice. The most popular ones these days are FuboTV (for American residents) and DAZN (for their Canadian counterparts). Both platforms are top-notch and offer great value for money.