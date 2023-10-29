Dallas Cowboys trade rumors: Jerry Jones reveals franchise’s plan for trade deadline

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a fantastic 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams to extend their season to 5-2, keeping the Philadelphia Eagles under pressure for the division lead. The game was already decided in the first half due to the Cowboys' defense getting an interception and blocking a punt to get field position.

After another dominant performance, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke about the probability of the team making any deals during the trade deadline. Pivoting from a recent statement he made during the week, Jones downplayed the Cowboys' chances of being active for the next three days:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Cowboys are major playoff contenders, but they lost in the previous two years to the San Francisco 49ers, who are considered the favorites in the NFC alongside the Philadelphia Eagles. While overpaying is never good, the Cowboys' inactivity during the trade deadline could haunt them later in the year.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says team won't make any trades in free agency

On Thursday, after practice, reporters also asked the owner about what were the plans for the upcoming trade deadline. Jones was adamant that a trade was on the cards:

I’m, by nature, active and, by nature, a risk-taker, so don’t come by unless you want to get stuck at. We will trade. There’s no mistake about it. We will make a deal. But it’s certainly got a high bar because I like our team."

After the impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys might stay put and roll with this roster until the end of the season. They were stomped by the San Francisco 49ers 42-10 during Week 5's Sunday Night Football, but are yet to play the Philadelphia Eagles in any of their two divisional games.

Dallas needs to find a new wide receiver to complement the passing offense, with Brandin Cooks not providing the expected production and Michael Gallup struggling to return to his pre-injury form after a torn ACL in 2021. Another position that could see an upgrade is cornerback. Trevon Diggs' season-ending injury became a big problem with Stephon Gilmore moving to cover the best receivers from the opponents - Gilmore is far from his prime.