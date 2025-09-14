Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and more

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Rushing
PLAYER
ATT
YDS
TD
AVG
LONG
FUM
J. WILLIAMS
6
16
0
2.7
6
0
Receiving
PLAYER
REC
YDS
TD
TGTS
LONG
YAC
J. FERGUSON
5
38
0
7
19
17
C. LAMB
3
37
0
4
33
13
K. TURPIN
3
35
1
3
16
10
J. WILLIAMS
2
15
0
2
8
22
G. PICKENS
1
12
0
4
12
6
L. SCHOONMAKER
0
0
0
1
0
0
TEAM
14
137
1
21
88
68
Dallas Cowboys Defense
PLAYER
TOT
SOLO
SACKS
TFL
PD
INT
QBP
INT TD
K. ELAM
5
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
K. MURRAY
5
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
K. CLARK
4
2
1
1
0
0
1
0
J. SANBORN
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
T. DIGGS
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
R. STEWARD
3
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
S. THOMAS
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
D. WILSON
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
D. CLARK
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
J. HOUSTON
2
1
1
1
0
0
1
0
O. ODIGHIZUWA
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
D. FOWLER
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
M. HOOKER
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
M. KNEELAND
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TEAM
39
19
2
2
1
0
3
0
Kicking
PLAYER
FGM
FGA
XP
LONG
B. AUBREY
1
1
1
51
New York Giants Offense
Passing
PLAYER
CMP
ATT
YDS
CMP%
AVG
TD
INT
SACKS
RATING
R. WILSON
17
20
235
85
11.75
1
0
2
132.3
Rushing
PLAYER
ATT
YDS
TD
AVG
LONG
FUM
C. SKATTEBO
5
12
0
2.4
5
0
T. TRACY
4
12
0
3
9
0
D. SINGLETARY
1
4
0
4
4
0
R. WILSON
1
2
0
2
2
0
TEAM
11
30
0
11.4
20
0
Receiving
PLAYER
REC
YDS
TD
TGTS
LONG
YAC
W. ROBINSON
5
98
0
6
50
23
M. NABERS
5
86
1
6
29
14
T. TRACY
3
25
0
3
14
21
T. JOHNSON
3
21
0
4
14
5
C. SKATTEBO
1
5
0
1
5
4
New York Giants Defense
PLAYER
TOT
SOLO
SACKS
TFL
PD
INT
QBP
INT TD
P. ADEBO
5
5
0
0
1
0
0
0
J. HOLLAND
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
B. OKEREKE
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
A. PHILLIPS
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
D. LAWRENCE
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
B. BURNS
1
1
1
1
0
0
1
0
C. FLOTT
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
D. MUASAU
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
T. NUBIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
K. THIBODEAUX
1
1
1
1
0
0
1
0
D. ALEXANDER
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
D. BELTON
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
TEAM
22
20
2
2
4
0
3
0
Kicking
PLAYER
FGM
FGA
XP
LONG
G. GANO
2
2
1
38
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants summary
Both teams came into this game hoping for a stronger performance than their previous ones.
During the first quarter, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson was able to lead his team down to the Cowboys' red zone on the first two drives. While he was not able to find the endzone, two Graham Gano field goals gave the G-Men an early 6-0 lead against a Dallas side that has struggled.
The Cowboys saw a minor improvement in the second quarter, but Dak Prescott still struggled on the drive that gave Dallas their first points of the game via a field goal. Then, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers found the endzone for a 29-yard touchdown pass to add to the Giants' lead.
Then, on a penalty-laden drive, Dallas found the endzone for the first time to keep them in the game, with Prescott finding Turpin for a 10-yard touchdown. At the half, New York had a 13-10 lead.
About the author
Ben Tredinnick
Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.
Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.
Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.
He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.
A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.
When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.