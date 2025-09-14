Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and more

The Dallas Cowboys meet the New York Giants in a game that both teams need to win after opening week defeats to their NFC East rivals

Ad

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Box Score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Dallas Cowboys 0 10 10 New York Giants 6 7 13

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys offense

Passing

PLAYER CMP ATT YDS CMP% AVG TD INT SACKS RATING D. PRESCOTT 14 21 137 66.7 6.52 1 0 2 100.7

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rushing

PLAYER ATT YDS TD AVG LONG FUM J. WILLIAMS 6 16 0 2.7 6 0

Ad

Receiving

PLAYER REC YDS TD TGTS LONG YAC J. FERGUSON 5 38 0 7 19 17 C. LAMB 3 37 0 4 33 13 K. TURPIN 3 35 1 3 16 10 J. WILLIAMS 2 15 0 2 8 22 G. PICKENS 1 12 0 4 12 6 L. SCHOONMAKER 0 0 0 1 0 0 TEAM 14 137 1 21 88 68





Ad

Dallas Cowboys Defense

PLAYER TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD INT QBP INT TD K. ELAM 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 K. MURRAY 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 K. CLARK 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 J. SANBORN 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. DIGGS 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 R. STEWARD 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 S. THOMAS 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. WILSON 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. CLARK 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 J. HOUSTON 2 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 O. ODIGHIZUWA 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. FOWLER 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 M. HOOKER 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. KNEELAND 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TEAM 39 19 2 2 1 0 3 0

Ad

Kicking

PLAYER FGM FGA XP LONG B. AUBREY 1 1 1 51

Ad

New York Giants Offense

Passing

PLAYER CMP ATT YDS CMP% AVG TD INT SACKS RATING R. WILSON 17 20 235 85 11.75 1 0 2 132.3

Ad

Rushing

PLAYER ATT YDS TD AVG LONG FUM C. SKATTEBO 5 12 0 2.4 5 0 T. TRACY 4 12 0 3 9 0 D. SINGLETARY 1 4 0 4 4 0 R. WILSON 1 2 0 2 2 0 TEAM 11 30 0 11.4 20 0

Ad

Receiving

PLAYER REC YDS TD TGTS LONG YAC W. ROBINSON 5 98 0 6 50 23 M. NABERS 5 86 1 6 29 14 T. TRACY 3 25 0 3 14 21 T. JOHNSON 3 21 0 4 14 5 C. SKATTEBO 1 5 0 1 5 4

Ad

New York Giants Defense

PLAYER TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD INT QBP INT TD P. ADEBO 5 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 J. HOLLAND 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 B. OKEREKE 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. PHILLIPS 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. LAWRENCE 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 B. BURNS 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 C. FLOTT 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 D. MUASAU 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. NUBIN 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 K. THIBODEAUX 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 D. ALEXANDER 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 D. BELTON 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 TEAM 22 20 2 2 4 0 3 0

Ad

Kicking

PLAYER FGM FGA XP LONG G. GANO 2 2 1 38

Ad

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants summary

Both teams came into this game hoping for a stronger performance than their previous ones.

During the first quarter, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson was able to lead his team down to the Cowboys' red zone on the first two drives. While he was not able to find the endzone, two Graham Gano field goals gave the G-Men an early 6-0 lead against a Dallas side that has struggled.

Ad

The Cowboys saw a minor improvement in the second quarter, but Dak Prescott still struggled on the drive that gave Dallas their first points of the game via a field goal. Then, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers found the endzone for a 29-yard touchdown pass to add to the Giants' lead.

Then, on a penalty-laden drive, Dallas found the endzone for the first time to keep them in the game, with Prescott finding Turpin for a 10-yard touchdown. At the half, New York had a 13-10 lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.