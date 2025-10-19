Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1) will square off against the Washington Commanders (3-3) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ad

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Commanders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup for Week 7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Javonte Williams WR (LWR) George Pickens WR (RWR) CeeDee Lamb WR (SWR) Jalen Tolbert TE Jake Ferguson LT Tyler Guyton LG Tyler Smith C Brock Hoffman RG Tyler Booker RT Terence Steele FB Hunter Luepke

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter LDE Sam Williams NT Kenny Clark DT Osa Odighizuwa RDE Donovan Ezeiruaku WLB Jack Sanborn MLB Kenneth Murray Jr. LCB Trevon Diggs SS Donovan Wilson FS Juanyeh Thomas RCB DaRon Bland NB Reddy Steward

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter PT Bryan Anger PK Brandon Aubrey LS Trent Sieg H Bryan Anger KO Brandon Aubrey PR KaVontae Turpin KR KaVontae Turpin

Ad

Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

Ad

Position Starter QB Jayden Daniels RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt WR (X) Jaylin Lane WR (Z) Chris Moore WR (SL) Luke McCaffrey TE Zach Ertz LT Laremy Tunsil LG Chris Paul C Tyler Biadasz RG Sam Cosmi RT Josh Conerly Jr.

Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter LDE Dorance Armstrong LDT Daron Payne RDT Javon Kinlaw RDE Preston Smith WLB Frankie Luvu MLB Bobby Wagner SLB Von Miller LCB Trey Amos SS Jeremy Reaves FS Quan Martin RCB Marshon Lattimore NB Mike Sainristil

Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter PK Matt Gay P Tress Way H Tress Way PR Jaylin Lane KR Luke McCaffrey LS Tyler Ott

Ad

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders depth chart for Week 7

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th 5th LWR George Pickens Ryan Flournoy - - - RWR CeeDee Lamb - - - - SWR Jalen Tolbert KaVontae Turpin - - - LT Tyler Guyton Nate Thomas - - - LG Tyler Smith - - - - C Brock Hoffman Trevor Keegan - - - RG Tyler Booker T.J. Bass - - - RT Terence Steele Hakeem Adeniji Ajani Cornelius - - TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Brevyn Spann-Ford - - QB Dak Prescott Joe Milton III - - - RB Javonte Williams Jaydon Blue Malik Davis - - FB Hunter Luepke - - - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th 5th LDE Sam Williams Marshawn Kneeland Jadeveon Clowney - - NT Kenny Clark Jay Toia Mazi Smith - - DT Osa Odighizuwa Solomon Thomas - - - RDE Donovan Ezeiruaku Dante Fowler Jr. James Houston - - WLB Jack Sanborn Shemar James Damone Clark - - MLB Kenneth Murray Jr. Marist Liufau - - - LCB Trevon Diggs Caelen Carson C.J. Goodwin - - SS Donovan Wilson Markquese Bell - - - FS Juanyeh Thomas Alijah Clark - - - RCB DaRon Bland Kaiir Elam Trikweze Bridges - - NB Reddy Steward - - - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th 5th PT Bryan Anger - - - - PK Brandon Aubrey - - - - LS Trent Sieg - - - - H Bryan Anger - - - - KO Brandon Aubrey - - - - PR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert - - - KR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert Jaydon Blue - -

Ad

Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jayden Daniels Marcus Mariota Josh Johnson - RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Chris Rodriguez Jr. Jeremy McNichols Austin Ekeler (IR) WR (X) Terry McLaurin Jaylin Lane Noah Brown (IR) - WR (Z) Deebo Samuel Chris Moore - - WR (SL) Luke McCaffrey Robbie Chosen - - TE Zach Ertz (Q) John Bates Ben Sinnott Colson Yankoff LT Laremy Tunsil George Fant Lucas Niang (IR) - LG Chris Paul Nick Allegretti Brandon Coleman - C Tyler Biadasz - - - RG Sam Cosmi (Q) Andrew Wylie Nick Allegretti - RT Josh Conerly Jr. Trent Scott - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Dorance Armstrong (Q) Drake Jackson (IR) - - LDT Daron Payne Eddie Goldman Sheldon Day - RDT Javon Kinlaw Jer'Zhan Newton - - RDE Preston Smith Javontae Jean-Baptiste (IR) Deatrich Wise Jr. (IR) - WLB Frankie Luvu Nick Bellore Ale Kaho - MLB Bobby Wagner Jordan Magee Kain Medrano - SLB Von Miller Jacob Martin - - LCB Trey Amos Jonathan Jones (Q) - - SS Jeremy Reaves Darnell Savage Percy Butler - FS Quan Martin Tyler Owens Will Harris (IR) - RCB Marshon Lattimore Antonio Hamilton Sr. - - NB Mike Sainristil Noah Igbinoghene - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Gay - - - P Tress Way - - - H Tress Way - - - PR Jaylin Lane Luke McCaffrey - - KR Deebo Samuel Luke McCaffrey - - LS Tyler Ott - - -

Ad

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Week 7 game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.