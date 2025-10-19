  • home icon
  Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 19, 2025 11:25 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1) will square off against the Washington Commanders (3-3) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Commanders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup for Week 7

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
QBDak Prescott
RBJavonte Williams
WR (LWR)George Pickens
WR (RWR)CeeDee Lamb
WR (SWR)Jalen Tolbert
TEJake Ferguson
LTTyler Guyton
LGTyler Smith
CBrock Hoffman
RGTyler Booker
RTTerence Steele
FBHunter Luepke
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
LDESam Williams
NTKenny Clark
DTOsa Odighizuwa
RDEDonovan Ezeiruaku
WLBJack Sanborn
MLBKenneth Murray Jr.
LCBTrevon Diggs
SSDonovan Wilson
FSJuanyeh Thomas
RCBDaRon Bland
NBReddy Steward
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
PTBryan Anger
PKBrandon Aubrey
LSTrent Sieg
HBryan Anger
KOBrandon Aubrey
PRKaVontae Turpin
KRKaVontae Turpin
Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
QBJayden Daniels
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt
WR (X)Jaylin Lane
WR (Z)Chris Moore
WR (SL)Luke McCaffrey
TEZach Ertz
LTLaremy Tunsil
LGChris Paul
CTyler Biadasz
RGSam Cosmi
RTJosh Conerly Jr.
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
LDEDorance Armstrong
LDTDaron Payne
RDTJavon Kinlaw
RDEPreston Smith
WLBFrankie Luvu
MLBBobby Wagner
SLBVon Miller
LCBTrey Amos
SSJeremy Reaves
FSQuan Martin
RCBMarshon Lattimore
NBMike Sainristil
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Gay
PTress Way
HTress Way
PRJaylin Lane
KRLuke McCaffrey
LSTyler Ott
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders depth chart for Week 7

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th5th
LWRGeorge PickensRyan Flournoy---
RWRCeeDee Lamb----
SWRJalen TolbertKaVontae Turpin---
LTTyler GuytonNate Thomas---
LGTyler Smith----
CBrock HoffmanTrevor Keegan---
RGTyler BookerT.J. Bass---
RTTerence SteeleHakeem AdenijiAjani Cornelius--
TEJake FergusonLuke SchoonmakerBrevyn Spann-Ford--
QBDak PrescottJoe Milton III---
RBJavonte WilliamsJaydon BlueMalik Davis--
FBHunter Luepke----
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th5th
LDESam WilliamsMarshawn KneelandJadeveon Clowney--
NTKenny ClarkJay ToiaMazi Smith--
DTOsa OdighizuwaSolomon Thomas---
RDEDonovan EzeiruakuDante Fowler Jr.James Houston--
WLBJack SanbornShemar JamesDamone Clark--
MLBKenneth Murray Jr.Marist Liufau---
LCBTrevon DiggsCaelen CarsonC.J. Goodwin--
SSDonovan WilsonMarkquese Bell---
FSJuanyeh ThomasAlijah Clark---
RCBDaRon BlandKaiir ElamTrikweze Bridges--
NBReddy Steward----
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th5th
PTBryan Anger----
PKBrandon Aubrey----
LSTrent Sieg----
HBryan Anger----
KOBrandon Aubrey----
PRKaVontae TurpinJalen Tolbert---
KRKaVontae TurpinJalen TolbertJaydon Blue--
Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaJosh Johnson-
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittChris Rodriguez Jr.Jeremy McNicholsAustin Ekeler (IR)
WR (X)Terry McLaurinJaylin LaneNoah Brown (IR)-
WR (Z)Deebo SamuelChris Moore--
WR (SL)Luke McCaffreyRobbie Chosen--
TEZach Ertz (Q)John BatesBen SinnottColson Yankoff
LTLaremy TunsilGeorge FantLucas Niang (IR)-
LGChris PaulNick AllegrettiBrandon Coleman-
CTyler Biadasz---
RGSam Cosmi (Q)Andrew WylieNick Allegretti-
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Trent Scott--
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDorance Armstrong (Q)Drake Jackson (IR)--
LDTDaron PayneEddie GoldmanSheldon Day-
RDTJavon KinlawJer'Zhan Newton--
RDEPreston SmithJavontae Jean-Baptiste (IR)Deatrich Wise Jr. (IR)-
WLBFrankie LuvuNick BelloreAle Kaho-
MLBBobby WagnerJordan MageeKain Medrano-
SLBVon MillerJacob Martin--
LCBTrey AmosJonathan Jones (Q)--
SSJeremy ReavesDarnell SavagePercy Butler-
FSQuan MartinTyler OwensWill Harris (IR)-
RCBMarshon LattimoreAntonio Hamilton Sr.--
NBMike SainristilNoah Igbinoghene--
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt Gay---
PTress Way---
HTress Way---
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffrey--
KRDeebo SamuelLuke McCaffrey--
LSTyler Ott---
How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty
NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Week 7 game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

