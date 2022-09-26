Dallas Cowboys injury update: Offense handed fresh blow with star wideout set to miss Giants game alongside Dak Prescott

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of Monday Night Football.

Entering the game, the Cowboys are pretty banged up. Quarterback Dak Prescott went down in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he fractured his thumb late in the game.

He missed last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as Cooper Rush started and helped his team win. Prescott won't suit up on Monday night, but he isn't the only piece on the offense that will be missing.

It was reported this morning that wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is looking to make his season debut, will be inactive tonight against the Giants.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is also expected to be inactive tonight against the #Giants, per source. His return from knee reconstruction will have to wait at least another week. LB Micah Parsons, who barely practiced this week because of illness, is good to go.

Gallup is recovering from a knee injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of last season. Gallup suffered a torn ACL on a touchdown and will now be out for the first three games of the regular season.

Gallup recorded 35 receptions, 445 yards, and two touchdowns in nine games played last season. He signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension on March 13 in the off-season after the team elected to trade Amari Cooper.

Aside from Gallup and Prescott, the Cowboys are expected to be without starting tight end, Dalton Schultz. Schultz has nice catches for 80 yards in two games this season.

When can the Dallas Cowboys expect Dak Prescott and Michael Gallup to return?

Ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants, Prescott got the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired hand.

Dak Prescott closing in Dallas Cowboys return? Getting stitches out before Giants game

Dallas think they could get Prescott back as soon as the October 2 game against the Washington Commanders, with a more realistic goal of playing on October 8 in Los Angeles against the Rams.

As for Gallup, he could return any week but should return next week, as many expected him to suit up tonight against New York.

