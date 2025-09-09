Dallas Goedert or Jake Ferguson or Jonnu Smith: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Week 1 is in the books, and there were many notable fantasy performances.

Two productive tight ends faced each other in a head-to-head matchup to open the campaign as Dallas Goedert's Eagles hosted Jake Ferguson's Cowboys.

Is Dallas Goedert a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles tried to get Dallas Goedert involved in their season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Jalen Hurts looked his way seven times, with Goedert catching all of his passes for 44 yards.

It's a positive sign to see Goedert get so many targets in Week 1, but he only averaged 6.3 yards per catch. He will have to figure out to get more yards after contact to up his numbers.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday. Given his targets, Goedert would be a solid pick as the two teams could have a shootout.

Is Jake Ferguson a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

In Jake Ferguson's first game this season, he was targetted six times, catching five, but only gained 23 yards. He did not reach the end zone on any catch.

Like Dallas Goedert, Ferguson was targeted a good amount of times in Week 1. However, he didn't have any big plays as his longest reception was just for five yards.

The Cowboys have a favorable matchup this week versus the New York Giants. They allowed Jayden Daniels to throw over 230 yards in Week 1, including a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

Should I start Dallas Goedert or Jake Ferguson in Week 2 fantasy football?

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Dallas Goedert is the projected better fantasy start in Week 2 over Jake Ferguson.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool predicts that Goedert will score .8 points more this week than him, for 10.5 points to Ferguson's 9.7 projection.

With the two tight ends having similar stats in Week 1, it's no surprise that their projections this week aren't far off. The Sportskeeda tool suggests to start Goedert over Ferguson, but either could end up with more points.

