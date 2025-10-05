"Dallas got lucky there": Greg Olsen blasts referees over controversial missed penalty on Jets run vs. Cowboys

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:04 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen noted a missed penalty call during Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets. The Cowboys’ defensive tackle Mazi Smith committed a facemask penalty on Jets’ running back Isaiah Davis during a third-and-five run.

Olsen, analyzing the play during a replay, said:

“In live action, I didn’t think it was close. I thought he, yeah, he got his head completely spun around. Dallas got lucky there. That should have been a personal foul. Facemask, no question.”
The Jets were in dire need of a win against the Cowboys on Sunday, after failing to register a win in their first four games. The Cowboys, on the other hand, were in search of their second win of this campaign after entering Week 5 with a 1-2-1.

The Jets fans, apparently dissatisfied with their team’s run this season, were seen leaving MetLife Stadium in droves after the first half. This prompted a joke from Greg Olsen, who was covering the game for Fox. The former Chicago Bears tight end noted lightheartedly:

“I think all the Jets fans have left.”
Olsen was Fox’s top NFL announcer until Tom Brady’s arrival on a $375 million deal. Nevertheless, the three-time Pro Bowler has said he still aims for premium roles in broadcasting but does not feel bad about getting demoted for Brady. He said:

“I still seek to go out and reach the highest levels of this profession, and in no means does that mean that I want it to be at the expense of Tom. And Tom wants to continue to ascend and achieve everything he wants. That doesn’t have to come at the expense of me. My success is not contingent on Tom’s failure, and vice versa.”
Greg Olsen’s partner temporarily sidelined from NFL broadcast duties

Greg Olsen and Joe Davis have been teaming up as Fox Sports’ No. 2 pair for a while. However, Davis is expected to step away from his NFL announcing duties, leaving Olsen to work with Jason Benetti in the meantime.

While he’s absent from his NFL duties, Davis will be working on Fox’s coverage of the MLB playoffs. He is expected to remain at that dury for at least a month before returning to call NFL games with Olsen.

As a player in the NFL, Olsen featured for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and the Seattle Seahawks.

