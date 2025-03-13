"Dallas Mavericks killed the city" - CeeDee Lamb makes feelings known on Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

The Dallas Cowboys' underwhelming 2024 campaign was hard for the city's natives to get through. However, it paled in comparison to the pain and horror they felt and experienced when news broke that the Dallas Mavericks had traded Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick.

Ad

The news spread like wildfire and instantly became the biggest talking point on social media. Dallas fans couldn't make sense of the trade, as the team not only traded one of the best players in the world a month before he turned 26 and only months after he had led them to the NBA Finals, but they also dealt him for pennies on the dollar.

When NBA insider Shams Charania first broke the news, it was universally dismissed as a hoax, with the popular theory being that his account was hacked. However, once he followed it up with more details and confirmed that the deal was indeed going through, Dallas natives were in disbelief. Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb was among those who thought the reports were the work of a nefarious troll. But once reality set in, he was as distraught as the rest of the city.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lamb shared his initial reaction to the news and the effect of Doncic's exit on Dallas during an interview with streamer N3on:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

"(The Mavericks) killed the city with that (trade). I wasn't expecting that. I didn't even know what time it happened, but I remember where I was when I saw it and thought it was fake because I saw it in a tweet. It was just a tweet with some words."

Expand Tweet

Ad

CeeDee Lamb's major move to spare Dallas more heartbreak

While Luka Doncic's exit came out of the blue and hit Dallas fans like a freight train, they have been and continue to worry about another superstar, linebacker Micah Parsons, potentially leaving the city.

The Cowboys star has only one year left on his rookie deal, and there were concerns that the team would trade him, as they didn't have the cap space to hand him an extension.

Ad

However, that changed when CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott restructured their contracts to help the team create $57 million in cap room. The wide receiver admitted on social media that he agreed to come to Dallas' aid to help them retain their stars and add more talent to the roster.

Expand Tweet

While the city might never recover from losing Doncic, they presumably don't have to worry about mourning another superstar's exit, thanks to Lamb and Prescott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback