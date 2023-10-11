Dalton Kincaid injury update: Latest on Bills TE for Fantasy Football Week 6

Dalton Kincaid was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills to add another pass-catching option to the offense. However, he hasn't broken out yet, as many expected.

In the Bills' Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kincaid suffered a concussion and remains in the protocol.

Dalton Kincaid injury update

Dalton Kincaid is in concussion protocol

Dalton Kincaid is in the concussion protocol but was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. However, the practice was just a walk-thru.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media on Monday and revealed Kincaid is in the concussion protocol.

As of right now, it's uncertain if Kincaid will be able to get out of the concussion protocol prior to the Bills' Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.

If he does play, Buffalo will look to get Kincaid more involved, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said they are trying some different things.

"Dalton has grown into a player we can move around and do some different things with. (He's) a very good route runner, (and has) a good feel for the game," Dorsey said. "It's something we need to continue to grow, need to continue to make sure he's a big part of this offense."

Dorsey added about Kincaid:

"I think there's room to grow that route tree and get him more vertical on some things," Dorsey continued. "We've tried a couple (of) times, it just hasn't worked out based on defense or other factors. It's definitely something we can continue to grow and improve on just from a system standpoint."

What happened to Dalton Kincaid?

Dalton Kincaid left the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, after getting checked out, he was cleared to return to the game, despite him now being in concussion protocol.

Kincaid caught a pass early in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars and was hit hard. He was slow to get back up and was brought into the medical tent.

When will Dalton Kincaid return?

Although Dalton Kincaid is in concussion protocol, Sean McDermott says the tight end would have been a full participant had Wednesday's practice not been a walk-thru.

If Kincaid can clear the NFL's concussion protocol, he should be in the lineup for the Bills' Week 6 home game against the New York Giants. It would also be a big boost to Buffalo's offense, especially with tight end Dawson Knox dealing with a wrist injury.

This season, Kincaid has caught 17 passes for 118 yards.