NFL Rumors: Cowboys star Dalton Schultz tipped to receive lucrative long-term contract 

Heading into free agency, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was one of the best tight ends set to be free on the market. Last season, he set career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He recorded 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cowboys knew they had to lock up the emerging tight end.

On March 8, 2022, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Schultz, worth $10.9 million for the 2022 season.

Although he is locked up and under contract for the season, Dallas is reportedly interested in striking a lucrative contract with Schultz, potentially in the next couple of months.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported "a long-term deal is certainly on the table over the next two months." The two sides have until July 15 to agree on a deal. If they don't, Schultz will play the upcoming season on the $10.9 million franchise tender for tight ends and would become a free agent next season.

Schultz was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Stanford. As a rookie, he started seven of the eleven games he played and both playoff contests. He tallied 12 receptions for 116 yards, while also helping block for Ezekiel Elliot.

In his second season in the league, he appeared in 16 games, registering just one reception for six yards and one kickoff return for five yards with limited play.

In 2020, Schultz had a breakout season. He tallied 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, he set career highs in all three categories, resulting in him getting the franchise tag.

Will the Dallas Cowboys repeat as divsion champs?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

If history repeasts itself, then the Dallas Cowboys, most likely, won't repeat as division champs.

The NFC East has not had a repeat winner since 2004. The last time a team in the NFC East repeated as division champions was from 2001-2004, when the Eagles won the division four times.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Eagles pose a real threat to dethroning the Cowboys for the NFC East. They've added players such as AJ Brown, James Bradberry, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, and Hasson Reddick via the draft and free agency.

Field Yates @FieldYates

WR A.J. Brown: 4-years, $100M

Edge Hanson Reddick: 3-years, $45M

CB James Bradberry: 1-year, $10M

Washington could also be a more improved team with Carson Wentz as the quarterback.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out in the NFC East this season and to see who ends up on top.

