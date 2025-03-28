Damar Hamlin announces Hallmark's 'A Bills Love Story' after Chiefs' Christmas movie success

Damar Hamlin announced that the Buffalo Bills will be the subject of a new Hallmark Christmas movie. The Hallmark Channel, which will celebrate its 16th season of holiday movies, announced on Thursday that Buffalo has been chosen as the NFL team to be represented in this year's film "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

Ad

Safety Damar Hamlin made the official announcement for the Hallmark Channel on Thursday afternoon, sharing his excitement for Buffalo being the NFL team focused in the holiday movie.

"We have big news today! Hallmark Channel and the NFL have selected the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 Countdown to Christmas movie draft. We're so excited to celebrate our team, ours fans and a shout out to Bills mafia and our shared love of football and Hallmark Christmas movies."-Hamlin announced

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last season, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, made a cameo in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Donna Kelce's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years as she became the NFL's "unofficial Mom" with two sons facing off in Super Bowl LVII.

Whether or not any players from Buffalo, such as Damar Hamlin or their family members, will make a cameo in the film has yet to be announced. The movie, though, will feature several locations, including Highmark Stadium.

Ad

Bills Christmas movie announcement likely due to Chiefs-themed movie success

In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first NFL team featured in a Hallmark Christmas film. This was due to the popularity of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship and the increase in the Chiefs' fan base.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is engaged to actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, has also created quite the buzz with their relationship, which could be a reason to showcase the team in the film. Whether Allen and Steinfeld's relationship will inspire the holiday love story remains to be seen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The official press release for the film "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" mentioned that their research showed that 75 percent of those who watched Hallmark movies last year also tuned into NFL games. Choosing two large fan bases in Kansas City and now Buffalo could help merge the Hallmark and NFL brands.

This is another way the National Football League continues growing its fan base and audience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.