Damar Hamlin compares MLB star Paul Skenes to Josh Allen after Pirates vs Cardinals showdown

Damar Hamlin has had Josh Allen as a quarterback for the entirety of his professional career. Allen was preparing for his fourth season as a pro when the Buffalo Bills selected Hamlin with the 212th pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Following Paul Skenes' starring performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1-0 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Hamlin compared the superstar pitcher to the reigning NFL MVP.

"Paul Skenes is ELITE! Literally like watching JA17 play baseball this is crazy 🤦🏾‍♂️⚾️🔥," the veteran Bills safety wrote on X.

Skenes is off to a stunning start to his professional baseball career, having starred for the Air Force Falcons and LSU Tigers in college. He has recorded 280 strikeouts and a 15–10 win-loss record in the MLB.

Skenes was particularly impressive in the win against the Cardinals. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowed five hits and one walk and struck out five while throwing 88 pitches.

Damar Hamlin's comparison of Paul Skenes to Josh Allen can be viewed as a big compliment for the All-Star pitcher. Allen is fresh off his first MVP Award after guiding the Buffalo Bills to yet another postseason appearance.

The Bills superstar has two second-team All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowl nods and numerous NFL records to start his career.

What's next for Josh Allen?

Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to six consecutive postseason berths in the first seven years of his career. He has been crucial to the team winning at least one postseason game in five of those runs, including the 2024 season, when they advanced to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen has enjoyed an impressive start to his career, and the only thing missing is the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The closest he's gotten is two AFC championship games in 2020 and 2024. However, that proved to be a bridge too far to cross.

Next up for Allen is training camp, where the Bills will look to sort out their active roster for a crucial campaign. The franchise remains one of the Super Bowl dark horses in the stacked AFC.

The Bills have lined up preseason games against the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to prepare them for the upcoming season.

