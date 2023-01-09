A long, scary saga for NFL fans is over. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and is returning to Buffalo.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Week 17's Monday Night Football between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals and collapsed on the field. He had CPR performed by medical assistants and recovered his pulse before going to the hospital in an ambulance. He arrived in critical condition but survived.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman #Bills S Damar Hamlin has been released from their hospital and is returning to Buffalo. #Bills S Damar Hamlin has been released from their hospital and is returning to Buffalo.

Hamlin's condition improved with each day. He was able to talk to his teammates on Friday, made Instagram and Twitter posts on Saturday and was live tweeting on Sunday during the Bills' game against the New England Patriots. The team performed a tribute to him pregame. Hamlin is now expected to make a full recovery.

Damar Hamlin's condition: how much has he improved?

The fact that he's been released from the Cincinnati hospital shows how much his condition has improved since those scary hours after he collapsed on the field during the previous Monday.

Damar is being transferred to a Buffalo hospital and he's going to do testing and exams there, but he's been able to talk to his teammates, watch the games and be with his family in almost normal condition. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 @HamlinIsland Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾



Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.



The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.



Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🫶🏾

The amazing work done by the medical team inside the stadium was vital to preserving his life and making sure that the brain received enough oxygen while they were restoring his pulse. The quick response to the situation not only saved Damar's life, but also made sure that he'll make a full recovery.

Many NFL teams posted tributes to the safety ahead of their Week 18 games. Not only the Bills, but players all across the league wore shirts with 'Pray for Damar' with the number 3 in the middle. There was also a beautiful moment with players of Titans and Jaguars praying together in the middle of the field before their do-or-die game.

Inspired by his quick recovery, the Bills prevailed against the New England Patriots in a 38-25 game. They're now seed #2 in the AFC and will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes