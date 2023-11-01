Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills will visit Cincinnati this week for the first time since Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Ahead of this Week 9 matchup, the Bills safety was asked by reporters about his mindset before the game.

“I don’t know what to expect. You know, this is unique to me as well," Hamlin said. "All I know is I’m walking in with courage, I’m walking in with strength, and I’m walking in with my brothers. You know, and I’m walking in with my mom, my dad, my family. And I’m walking into, you know, an environment of people that supported me the entire time." [via New York Post's Christian Arnold]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They continue to support me, you know, on both ends. So, you know, it’s a lot of love. I can’t wait to receive it and give it and show my gratitude, you know, but ultimately we’re going up there to get a win," he added.

Moreover, Damar Hamlin was thankful to those who helped him that night.

Expand Tweet

Why hasn't Damar Hamlin played much for Bills this season?

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium after he collided with Tee Higgins of the Bengals. The Buffalo Bills training staff performed CPR immediately after Hamlin collapsed and saved his life.

Hamlin was released from the hospital nine days later, and his NFL future was uncertain. However, he was medically cleared to return to the NFL during the offseason.

He participated in the training camp and played in all three preseason games. He recorded three tackles including one on a fourth-down conversion. He did, however, begin the season on the inactive list and did not make his regular-season debut until Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. He only played on special teams at the time.

Expand Tweet

Hamlin has only played in three games this season. The Bills' acquisition of safety Taylor Rapp in the offseason has resulted in a lack of playing time for Hamlin.

The question remains on whether he will take the field this week back at Paycor Stadium. He was on the bubble of making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.