One year since suffering a near-fatal accident on the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is alive and well. He commemorated the anniversary of his shocking collapse on the field with a new tattoo on the back of his neck.

Tattoo artist Alexander Brenes shared a post on Instagram showcasing Hamlin's latest tattoo with the caption:

"1 year later still locked in."

The tattoo features two hands coming together to make a heart symbol with a pulse as visible on a heartbeat monitor in the center. Hamlin shared two posts with heartfelt captions on Instagram on the first anniversary of his on-field collapse.

Hamlin posted the selfie he took after regaining consciousness, captioning it:

"Smile through the pain. Knew better days was on the way. Thank you for who was there for me. I'll forever love you differently for that."

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Bills players pray for Damar Hamlin after his cardiac arrest vs Bengals

On Jan. 2, 2023, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after absorbing a blow to his chest.

After he collapsed on the field, he was transported to a local medical facility, where he was treated. It was later revealed that the Bills' safety had suffered commotio cordis, a condition in which the heart stops due to a physical blow.

Damar Hamlin returned to the field on Nov. 14, in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. He received a standing ovation from the crowd. He has played only two games this season, recording two tackles.

Bills' Playoff Odds: Win-and-in situation for Buffalo in Week 18

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills' wild season will culminate in a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Miami Dolphins. They are sixth in the AFC but could win the AFC East division title if they beat the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Bills can make it to the playoffs as a wildcard if they lose to Miami. However, if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Jacksonville Jaguars secure the AFC South division title with a win over the Tennessee Titans, and the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts' clash doesn't end in a tie, Buffalo's season will end if they don't win in Miami.

The Bills will know the outcome they need before their game against the Dolphins kicks off on Sunday Night Football. They have everything to play for in the final regular-season game of the 2023 season.