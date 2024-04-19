Damar Hamlin has opened up about the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans from the Buffalo Bills. The safety, who counts the wide receiver as among his closest friends, admitted to being surprised by the whole thing, in response to a question by Maggie and Perloff.

At the same time, Damar Hamlin admitted to being excited to see how Stefon Diggs progresses in his career. The defender said that he texted the wide receiver and that their friendship would remain strong despite their different locations and that he will always cherish the time they spent together in Buffalo. He said:

"I'm just showing up and just working every day. So, no, I was surprised. And that's one of my closest friends on and off the field. So hate to see him go but, excited for him to keep progressing in his career.

"But I text him we'll be close no matter the location so I'm glad that we were able to build our relationship. So I appreciate every moment that we spent in Buffalo."

How Bills can replace Stefon Diggs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Bills need to take a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft to replace Stefon Diggs. That position is of particular concern to them because they have also lost Gabe Davis this offseason. Luckily for them, this year's rookie class is stacked with good weapons, who can play right from the off with Josh Allen.

With so many choices, we decided to use Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator to come up with who might be available late in the first round. The Bills made it to the Divisional Round after finishing as the second seed in the AFC during the 2023 NFL season.

That leaves them with the 28th overall pick, and assuming that they do not trade with anyone else, they could take Troy Franklin in that spot.

Mock Draft Simulation to replace Stefon Diggs through the 2024 NFL Draft

The Oregon prospect is considered a top wide receiver, especially after his exploits in college during the 2023 season. He finished with 1,383 yards in 13 games, averaging over 100 yards per game.

He also finished with 14 touchdowns and 17.1 yards per reception. His development into the final year of his college career makes it look as if he's ready to immediately take to the NFL stage. The Bills will hope so, as he has Stefon Diggs' big shoes to fill.

