Damar Hamlin is set to make his season debut for the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. This will be his first NFL game since he collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

After being a healthy scratch in the first three games of the season, Hamlin will replace Jordan Poyer, who is out due to a knee injury. This will be a tough game for the Bills safety as he will go against the best offense in the NFL.

Many NFL fans on social media believe that Hamlin could have extreme difficulties going against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They even made fun of him and came up with hilarious memes ahead of the Week 4 clash.

Going against Hill and Waddle is not easy for any player, and given how much time Hamlin has missed due to his health, it will certainly be a tough matchup. Last season, he had 63 solo tackles, 28 assisted tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 games. Hopefully, in his first game back, Hamlin will be able to have a good game.

Damar Hamlin and the Bills need to win in Week 4

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

After losing in Week 1 to the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills have bounced back and won two games in great fashion. However, they are still behind the Dolphins in the AFC East standings and need to win this game or else they might not win the division.

Josh Allen has been playing quite well but will need the help of his defense to stop the Dolphins. In three games this season, Allen has thrown for 728 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in three games with a passer rating of 90.3.

The Bills' defense has been one of the best in the league so far, but they haven't faced an offense like the Dolphins so far. Jordan Poyer's absence could be huge, and it will be interesting to see how Damar Hamlin performs.