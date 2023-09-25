Damian Lillard has always followed the Raiders and that means Jimmy Garoppolo's performance often detemines how he feels about his day during NFL gamedays. Born in Oakland, the basketball star has followed the Raiders for a long time.

The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Foobtall and they did not have a good first three quarters. The offense kept stalling and they just had seven points through that period.

This is a team with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrew and Josh Jacobs on offense. So, when something like this happens, the attention automatically goes toward the quarterback.

And today, there was good reason for Damian Lillard and other Raiders fans to hold Jimmy Garoppolo to account. From time to time, it looked like they were going to go ahead and get a touchdown or a goal. Instead, the quarterback threw to ill-timed interceptions that stalled the drives.

On the contrary, it gave a chance to the Pittsburgh Steelers to then go back downfield and score. Such double whammies were unavoidable and incredibly frustrating for Las Vegas fans. Damian Lillard represented them, taking a passive shot at Jimmy Garoppolo. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"No way we this garbage man."

Damian Lillard previously had some words for Jimmy Garoppolo

This is not the first time Damian Lillard has expressed an opinion on Jimmy Garoppolo. As a Raiders fan, he previously gave advice to the quarterback on how he can help the team win. He is a self-confessed Davante Adams supporter more than he is a fan of the franchise after their move from his hometown Oakland to Las Vegas. And he wants the quarterback to just get the ball to him:

“I'm going to tell you Tae (Davante Adams) is my boy, so, you know, I want to see him get the ball. If he can get him on the ball, I'm happy with him. Because especially, you don't know what's happening with Josh Jacobs. I just want to see somebody behind the center that's going to get the ball where it needs to go.”

Damian Lillard said all of that when he was not sure that Josh Jacobs will come back to play. So, we can only imagine his frustration now that the running back has returned and Jimmy Garoppolo is still playing this way. The quarterback threw his third interception to end the game after a pass that he meant to throw away beyond the sideline to stop the clock was instead caught by Levi Wallace.