Damien Woody drags CeeDee Lamb into culture drama following former Cowboys TE’s “zoo” comments

CeeDee Lamb has largely avoided being at the center of the drama surrounding the failed season of the Dallas Cowboys. While Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott have all faced criticism, it seems that it is now the wide receiver's turn to receive some.

At least, that is what appeared to be indicated by former NFL player Damien Woody on Thursday's edition of "Get Up."

"In the postseason, please just ball out, okay? Like Micah, do the same thing, Ceedee, I mean, all you got to do is that so we don't have to revert to talking about these types of comments from Dalton Schultz about 'oh, people knocking on the glass while we're working out and the culture and all that,'" Woody said.

"Can you please do something in the postseason? Please." [00:22:00:44]

The comments Woody referred to came from former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who called the team a "zoo."

“It’s a zoo," Schultz said. "That’s the brand they built. That’s what Jerry Jones likes.”

Schultz, a rank-and-file member of Jerry Jones' team from 2018 to 2022, will join the team's neighbors in 2023. Schultz had 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns during his season with the Houston Texans.

The comments about CeeDee Lamb come after the wide receiver embarks on negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. With his current deal concluding at the end of the 2024 season, little time remains for Jerry Jones to get a deal done without risking offending the wide receiver.

Dalton Schultz raises tension with CeeDee Lamb's Cowboys following long-term stint

CeeDee Lamb at NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The tight end played on his rookie tender for four seasons. The contract was valued at nearly $3 million for four years, according to Spotrac.

In 2022, Jerry Jones handed the tight end a somewhat expensive one-year prove-it deal worth $11 million. After 2022, Schultz joined the Houston Texans, playing on a one-year deal valued at $6.25 million.

Following a season that brought the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs in CJ Stroud's rookie season, Schultz received a deal worth up to $36 million that will take him through his 30-year-old season. The deal is set to end after the 2026 season.

Schultz's comments serve as whiteboard material to motivate CeeDee Lamb's unit as the two teams are set to play in 2024, per FB Schedules.

