"Damn cuh let me borrow a bicep" - DK Metcalf impressed by Lamar Jackson's muscle gain during the offseason

Lamar Jackson is always working to improve his game and that includes strenuous workouts during the offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback spent some of his offseason in Louisville, Kentucky, home of his alma mater Louisville University. He connected with the community, attended the Kentucky Derby and also seems to have spent sufficient time in the weight room.

On Wednesday (July 6), Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself from a workout to show off his physique. He seems to have added plenty of mass, particularly in the arms.

Fans and fellow players alike took notice, and Jackson even received a comment from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf, who boasts an incredible physique himself, tweeted:

"Damn cuh let me borrow a bicep"

This, of course, is playful jest as Metcalf is a beast in the weight room and among the most ridiculously jacked players in the league.

Jackson’s added bulk may be a strategy to avoid further injuries down the road. A running quarterback with size will last longer in the league than one with a small frame. It’s perhaps the reason Cam Newton had a longer career than Robert Griffin III.

Lamar Jackson is the top rusher for the Ravens. He has consistently placed his body in danger by running into defensive lines and around hard-hitting safeties to gain more yards or score a touchdown. This style of play landed him on the sidelines with an injury last year and saw the Ravens miss the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson will lead the Ravens against a tougher AFC North in 2022

This season, Jackson will embark on an NFL campaign without trusted wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as a target. The talented pass catcher joined the Arizona Cardinals and will hope to impress during a six-game stint while DeAndre Hopkins serves a suspension for PEDs.

Brown said it was the style of offense played in Baltimore that led to his desire to get out of town. Effectively, it meant hewasn’t getting enough targets as Lamar Jackson was more apt to take off running rather than throw downfield. Plus, when he did throw, tight end Mark Andrews reaped most of the benefits.

Jackson will enter the season in an AFC North that has grown a little tougher. Deshaun Watson has joined the Cleveland Browns and, if he plays at all this season, the Browns could challenge the Ravens for the division title.

Of course, one also can’t discount last year's AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals, who have addressed their troubles with the offensive line. The always formidable Pittsburgh Steelers will certainly be in the mix as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far