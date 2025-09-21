“Damn GQ man”: NFL fans react as DeVonta Smith suits up in Alabama' crimson for Eagles vs. Rams Week 3 game

DeVonta Smith donned his alma mater's colors when he turned up to the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 game against the LA Rams. The wide receiver won the national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide in his freshman season and led the program to another title in his senior year.The NFL shared a picture of the Eagles wide receiver, with Smith wearing a tailored crimson double-breasted suit paired. He completed the look with matching trousers, a white shirt and crimson-patterned tie.&quot;@DeVontaSmith_6 in @AlabamaFTBL colors today 🐘,&quot; the NFL tweeted on Sunday.Fans shared their reactions to his outfit.&quot;Damn GQ man,&quot; a fan wrote.Digital World @crypticworld7LINK@NFL @DeVontaSmith_6 @AlabamaFTBL @Eagles Damn GQ man&quot;He is the best dresser of the day,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;This is how you dress to go to work…. Props….&quot; one fan said.Others criticized Smith.&quot;Do we care about what they’re wearing? Will the “Alabama colors” get him to go over 49.5 yards? 🤔 That’s what I thought 🤨,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Bro pulling up with this much heat just to post up with 7 catches for 23 yards,&quot; another fan said.However, some were excited to see how he'll perform.&quot;Roll Tide, let's see what DeVonta's got today,&quot; a fan tweeted.Smith finished his collegiate career with 235 receptions for 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns. Half of his total touchdowns came in his final year. Smith was named the College Football Playoff national championship Offensive MVP in 2020.He was drafted at No. 10 by the Eagles in 2021.How has DeVonta Smith performed this season?While the Eagles are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Dallas and Kansas City, DeVonta Smith has failed to impress. He recorded three receptions for 16 yards against the Cowboys, and four receptions for 53 yards in the Super Bowl rematch versus the Chiefs.Smith has yet to score a touchdown this season. Philadelphia has had two close victories to start its title defense, but the offense needs to do better to keep its unbeaten streak alive.The Eagles will host the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.