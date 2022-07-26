Damon Arnette arrested: Former Raiders first-round pick caught carrying "cocaine-like substance" 

Damon Arnette was once a promising NFL prospect. He was selected out of Ohio State University in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Arnette went 19th overall, ahead of players like Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman Jr. and D'Andre Swift.

Damon Arnette entered the 2020 season as a backup cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders, however was cut from the team in November. The franchise released Damon Arnette after a video surfaced of him brandishing firearms and issuing threats.

He's now been arrested for the second time in a span of six months, according to Dov Kleiman, an NFL analyst.

tmz.com/2022/07/26/ex-… Former Raiders 1st-round pick, CB Damon Arnette, was arrested for the 2nd Time in 6 months and was booked on drug charges. Former Raiders 1st-round pick, CB Damon Arnette, was arrested for the 2nd Time in 6 months and was booked on drug charges.tmz.com/2022/07/26/ex-… https://t.co/WDQ2faBzW9

According to TMZ:

"More legal trouble for former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette ... he was just arrested again -- this time after cops say they found a cocaine-like substance in his pocket during a traffic stop."

Arnette did receive some good news as the former Raider is not facing charges. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop. Late Monday evening, police noticed he was driving on a suspended license. They told him not to drive until he had his license reinstated.

A few hours later, they noticed him driving again and pulled him over once more. They arrested him for knowingly driving with a suspended license. When they searched Arnette, they found a cocaine-like substance on his person.

The official charges included possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

Looking back at the 2020 NFL Draft in which Damon Arnette was selected

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

Not all first-round NFL prospects pan out. Take a look at Jamarcus Russell, Matt Leinart, Kevin White, Josh Rosen, and Justin Gilbert as great examples.

However, it's tougher to swallow when first-round talent gets into trouble and that's what happened to Damon Arnette. Looking back, the Raiders probably wish they'd drafted differently.

Several great players went off the board after the Raiders’ first selection. These include:

Justin Jefferson

Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Pittman, Jr.

D'Andre Swift

Yetur Gross-Matos

Johnathan Taylor

Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Chase Claypool

Trevon Diggs

Jalen Hurts

Cam Akers

Jeremy Chinn

These players were just in the first two rounds. Other rounds had prospects that the Raiders could have picked. These include:

Adam Trautman (third round)

Tyler Biadasz (fourth round)

Tyler Johnson (fifth round)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (sixth round)

K.J. Hill (seventh round)

Drafting can be difficult and it's easy to judge with hindsight what a franchise should have done. It's always a shame when a talent appears wasted, however, this might not be the end for Damon Arnette. If he is able to commit to himself and his future, he could well prove himself to a franchise and return to the NFL.

