"Only the Browns would make five different QB moves in one off season" - Redditors roast Cleveland after team signs Josh Rosen on one-year deal

The Cleveland Browns have had an offseason to forget so far. This, following a less than satisfying conclusion to the 2021 NFL season, has left many in Cleveland unhappy. Chief among their problems is the quarterback position, which still does not have a definitive number one option set to start the 2022 season.

First, Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. They then signed Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs in case Watson gets supended. Next, they traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. They've finally signed Josh Rosen this past week, in response to not feeling confident about their quarterback room. One would presume that this is the last quarterback move they will make this offseason, although they have also been linked with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cleveland Browns @Browns We have signed QB Josh Rosen We have signed QB Josh Rosen

This is not the first time the Browns office has made questionnable or reactionary moves. In keeping with the yearly tradition, which looks set to continue for a while yet, NFL fans have chastised the franchise for their offseason management.

Here are the top comments on Reddit in response to Josh Rosen's signing:

These fans pointed out that Baker is getting a pretty sweet deal out of all this (WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE):

This redditor pointed out what Cleveland fans must pray for this coming season to be successful:

And to finish, some wry humor:

The Browns plan to start Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson is suspended

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Cleveland plans on starting Jacoby Brissett if Watson is unavailable. Currently, it seems more like a when than an if, that Judge Sue L. Robinson advises suspending Cleveland's $230 million man.

"Watson and Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in free agency this offseason, will essentially both be QB1 entering training camp, but the Browns are planning to start Brissett in the event that Watson is suspended."

While their newest signee Josh Rosen was once projected to be a franchise quarterback, the UCLA product has so far been a bust. Given that Brissett has been getting reps with the team since March, it makes sense that he'd be in the driver's seat to start. Brissett already has history as a somewhat reliable quarterback, having filled in for the Indianapolis Colts (2019) and the Miami Dolphins (2021).

Cleveland seems to think a suspension for Watson is coming, as the addition of yet another quarterback indicates. As to whether Rosen adds anything other than depth to their quarterback room is another matter.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with the revolving door that has become the Cleveland Browns quarterback room.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far