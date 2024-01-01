Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season is finally in the past, including Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

The Lions suffered a controversial 20-19 loss to the home team, the Cowboys, after a failed two-point conversion was no good for Detroit. However, before they missed failed on their two-point conversion, they converted a two-point conversion with quarterback Jared Goff throwing a pass to offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

The officials, led by Brad Allen, said that the Lions failed to report ineligible and deemed Decker an ineligible receiver on the play. This led the Lions to redo the two-point try, falling short a third time.

Following the frustrating loss, Campbell spoke to the media this morning and said he will use last week's outcome as fuel for their Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I've got controlled fury, and I'm ready to go, I'm absolutely ready to go. I don't go the other way, so the team won't either," Campbell said. "We're on a mission, and we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves and Waller and everything.

"We had plays to make, we didn't make them, and it's a tight game, a good opponent playoff-type atmosphere, and you got to make that one extra play that we didn't. And so we will use this as fuel. I got pure octane right now."

Referee Brad Allen breaks silence about controversial penalty in Cowboys-Lions game

Following the confusing ending of the Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game, referee Brad Allen said that number 70 (Dan Skipper) reported as eligible, but number 68 (Taylor Decker) did not. Decker was the one who caught the touchdown two-point conversion.

“On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible," referee Brad Allen said in a pool report. "Then he lined up at the tackle position. … So, the issue is, number 70 did report, number 68 did not.”

The refs got confused because, in videos, it appears Decker did report eligible with Allen disagreeing.

Nevertheless, the Lions fell to 11-5, while the Cowboys improved to 11-5. The costly call could prove to matter after next week when playoff seeds are set, with Dallas possibly getting a much higher seed because of the result.

