  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Detroit Lions
  • Dan Campbell reveals Brian Branch's stance after "inexcusable" character lapse over hitting JuJu Smith-Schuster post Chiefs-Lions clash

Dan Campbell reveals Brian Branch's stance after "inexcusable" character lapse over hitting JuJu Smith-Schuster post Chiefs-Lions clash

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 14, 2025 17:52 GMT
NFL: JAN 30 Pro Bowl Thursday Skills Showdown - Source: Getty
NFL: JAN 30 Pro Bowl Thursday Skills Showdown (image credit: getty)

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell didn’t mince his words after Sunday's loss at Arrowhead Stadium. He made it clear that Brian Branch’s postgame actions fell short of team standards.

Ad

Moments after the team’s 30-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Branch swung at receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The scuffle unfolded seconds after the final whistle when Patrick Mahomes extended his hand toward Branch. The defensive back ignored the quarterback, prompting Smith-Schuster to approach him. The confrontation escalated quickly, ending with Branch landing a punch that left the wideout bloodied.

“I saw him yesterday before all this came down, he knows it,” Campbell said during his postgame presser. “He’ll learn from it. You can’t take your aggression out on someone else. You can’t cross that line. But he’s an outstanding young man with a great heart.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The defeat dropped Detroit to 4-2, halting a four-game winning streak. The offense struggled to find rhythm while the defense forced only one punt. Branch’s frustration reportedly stemmed from an earlier play, when he believed Smith-Schuster hit him with an uncalled block to the back.

Dan Campbell apologizes for Brian Branch's behavior

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Dan Campbell apologized to JuJu Smith-Schuster during his postgame presser.

Ad
"I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it's not going to be accepted here," Campbell said. "It's not what we do. It's not what we're about. "I apologized to Coach Andy Reid and to Smith-Schuster personally. He knows this isn't acceptable. Our team knows this isn't acceptable."

The NFL suspended Brian Branch for one game. He has already been fined multiple times this season, including $23,186 for earlier conduct penalties.

Ad

After the game, Branch admitted fault for his actions but pointed to repeated uncalled hits as a source of frustration.

"I did a little childish thing," Branch said, via USA Today. "But I'm tired of people doing stuff in between plays and refs don't catch it. "They try to bully me out there, and I shouldn't have done it. It was childish."

Smith-Schuster, who left with a bloody nose, downplayed the exchange and expressed no lingering resentment.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications