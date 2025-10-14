"JuJu Smith-Schuster needs to retire": NFL fans react as viral image shows Chiefs WR bleeding after getting slapped by Brian Branch on SNF

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had a physical altercation with safety Brian Branch during their 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. At the end of the game, Branch ended up slapping the Super Bowl LVII champion on the field.This resulted in a physical fight breaking out on the field. Players from both teams had to intervene to calm the situation down. Now, a photo of Juju Smith-Schuster after the slap has gone viral on social media.In the snippet, we see the wide receiver with a bloody nose after the altercation. This was the reason why he was seen holding a towel over his face while walking towards the locker room.Fans took to social media to share their reactions to this viral image of the Chiefs' wide receiver.Dee @rogervilleasaaLINKHe left that nigga leaking? Lmaooo bruh juju needa retireThe McDaniel Family @KPhins03LINK@lexiosborne @TeamJuJu Him getting flung around like a ragdoll goes even harder.R J Flocko @TeflonJohn_22LINK@lexiosborne @TeamJuJu Juju is so soft, the picture of him looking flabbergasted laying on his back is actually the photo that goes hardAndy Whisney @AndyWhisneyLINK@lexiosborne @TeamJuJu Leaking, getting held back, and tears in your eyes? Nah, this ain't it.Jordan Lisso @j_lissoLINK@lexiosborne @TeamJuJu Lol you just know Juju was bawling in the locker roomRigby @WHOOOOOOOOOOALINK@lexiosborne @TeamJuJu my mans is crying with a bloody nose how does this go hard😭😭After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell criticized Brian Branch's action on the field. He stated that the safety's behavior was &quot;inexcusable&quot; and also apologized to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs.&quot;I love Brian Branch but what he did was inexcusable,&quot; Campbell said in the post-game presser. &quot;And it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about.&quot;&quot;I apologize to Coach Reid and the Chiefs an Schuster. That's not OK. That's not what we do here, and it's not gonna be OK. He knows it, our team knows it. That's not what we do.&quot;Brian Branch also apologized for his behavior. However, he also defended his actions, stating that he lost his cool because the Chiefs were trying to &quot;bully&quot; him on the field, which resulted in him lashing out after the final whistle.JuJu Smith-Schuster opens up about post-game altercation with Brian BranchThe Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver came forward to talk about what had transpired on the field after the final whistle.Speaking with the media after the win, JuJu Smith-Schuster said that he had intended to shake Brian Branch's hand. However, he ended up slapping the wide receiver. Despite this, he still believes that the Lions safety will learn from his mistakes.&quot;He's a great player right? and he's huge for their team,&quot; Schuster.&quot;I think after the game I expected to shake his hand and say 'Good Game' and move Pat's way. But he threw a punch.&quot;&quot;And at the end of the day, it's about, you know ... we came out here and we did our job. Great team over there both sides of the ball. ... I know he's a better player than that, and better person. He'll learn from his mistakes.On Monday, the league decided to suspend Brian Branch for one game as a consequence of his actions. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Lions safety plans to appeal this suspension.