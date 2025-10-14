  • home icon
  "JuJu Smith-Schuster needs to retire": NFL fans react as viral image shows Chiefs WR bleeding after getting slapped by Brian Branch on SNF

"JuJu Smith-Schuster needs to retire": NFL fans react as viral image shows Chiefs WR bleeding after getting slapped by Brian Branch on SNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:59 GMT
NFL fans react as viral image shows Chiefs WR bleeding after getting slapped by Brian Branch on SNF
NFL fans react as viral image shows Chiefs WR bleeding after getting slapped by Brian Branch on SNF

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had a physical altercation with safety Brian Branch during their 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. At the end of the game, Branch ended up slapping the Super Bowl LVII champion on the field.

This resulted in a physical fight breaking out on the field. Players from both teams had to intervene to calm the situation down. Now, a photo of Juju Smith-Schuster after the slap has gone viral on social media.

In the snippet, we see the wide receiver with a bloody nose after the altercation. This was the reason why he was seen holding a towel over his face while walking towards the locker room.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to this viral image of the Chiefs' wide receiver.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell criticized Brian Branch's action on the field. He stated that the safety's behavior was "inexcusable" and also apologized to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs.

"I love Brian Branch but what he did was inexcusable," Campbell said in the post-game presser. "And it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about."
"I apologize to Coach Reid and the Chiefs an Schuster. That's not OK. That's not what we do here, and it's not gonna be OK. He knows it, our team knows it. That's not what we do."
Brian Branch also apologized for his behavior. However, he also defended his actions, stating that he lost his cool because the Chiefs were trying to "bully" him on the field, which resulted in him lashing out after the final whistle.

JuJu Smith-Schuster opens up about post-game altercation with Brian Branch

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver came forward to talk about what had transpired on the field after the final whistle.

Speaking with the media after the win, JuJu Smith-Schuster said that he had intended to shake Brian Branch's hand. However, he ended up slapping the wide receiver. Despite this, he still believes that the Lions safety will learn from his mistakes.

"He's a great player right? and he's huge for their team," Schuster."I think after the game I expected to shake his hand and say 'Good Game' and move Pat's way. But he threw a punch."
"And at the end of the day, it's about, you know ... we came out here and we did our job. Great team over there both sides of the ball. ... I know he's a better player than that, and better person. He'll learn from his mistakes.

On Monday, the league decided to suspend Brian Branch for one game as a consequence of his actions. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Lions safety plans to appeal this suspension.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
