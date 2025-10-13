  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Massive fight breaks out after Brian Branch slaps JuJu Smith-Schuster as Patrick Mahomes gets caught up while players throw punches 

WATCH: Massive fight breaks out after Brian Branch slaps JuJu Smith-Schuster as Patrick Mahomes gets caught up while players throw punches 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:08 GMT
WATCH: Massive fight breaks out after Brian Branch slaps JuJu Smith-Schuster as Patrick Mahomes gets caught up while players throw punches
WATCH: Massive fight breaks out after Brian Branch slaps JuJu Smith-Schuster as Patrick Mahomes gets caught up while players throw punches

A massive fight broke out at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' dominating 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, things took an ugly turn on the field.

Ad

After the end of the game, Lions safety Brian Branch approached JuJu Smith-Schuster. He ended up slapping the Chiefs' wide receiver. Schuster was infuriated by the slap and started throwing hands at Branch.

This led to players from both teams getting caught in the crossfire while they tried to break up JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brian Branch. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also tried to diffuse the tension, but ended up at the bottom of the pile of players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Following the final whistle, Patrick Mahomes tried to reach out to Brian Branch for a handshake after the game. However, the Lions' safety completely ignored the quarterback. This seemingly angered JuJu Smith-Schuster.

That is when Branch approached the wide receiver and slapped him. Schuster was enraged by the slap and decided to throw hands at the Lions safety. Soon, more players from both teams got involved, which resulted in the massive scuffle.

Ad

NFL insider Ari Meirov later tweeted a clip showcasing Schuster walking into the locker room with a towel over his nose.

Ad

With this victory, Andy Reid's team has secured a 3-3 record this season following last week's disappointing loss to the Jaguars. On the other hand, the Lions' four-game winning streak came to an end at Arrowhead Stadium.

Former NFL star RGIII blames Brian Branch for slapping Juju Smith-Schuster

Ex-Washington Commanders quarterback RGIII blamed Brian Branch for the massive brawl that broke out on Sunday.

Ad

In a tweet on X, he stated that the Lions' safety was the catalyst for the brawl and demanded that the league suspend him for his behavior on the field.

"Brian Branch started the fight in the field. Brian Branch threw a punch and knocked Juju Smith-Schuster down. Brian Branch should be suspended. THERE IS NO PLACE IN SPORTS FOR THAT." RGIII tweeted.
Ad
Ad

In the post-game press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell stated that Branch's actions were "inexcusable."

"Let's start with this. I love Brian Branch but what he did was inexcusable," Campbell said. "It's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do and it's not what we're about. I apologize to Coach Reid and the Chiefs and you know, and Schuster. That's not okay. That's not what we do here. And it's not going to be okay. He knows it. Our team knows it."
Ad

It will be interesting to see if the league decides to levy any penalty on Brian Branch for getting physical with Schuster on the field.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes rips into Brian Branch for slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster after refusing to shake hands with Chiefs QB following Lions' loss

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications