WATCH: Massive fight breaks out after Brian Branch slaps JuJu Smith-Schuster as Patrick Mahomes gets caught up while players throw punches 

A massive fight broke out at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' dominating 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, things took an ugly turn on the field.After the end of the game, Lions safety Brian Branch approached JuJu Smith-Schuster. He ended up slapping the Chiefs' wide receiver. Schuster was infuriated by the slap and started throwing hands at Branch.This led to players from both teams getting caught in the crossfire while they tried to break up JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brian Branch. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also tried to diffuse the tension, but ended up at the bottom of the pile of players.Following the final whistle, Patrick Mahomes tried to reach out to Brian Branch for a handshake after the game. However, the Lions' safety completely ignored the quarterback. This seemingly angered JuJu Smith-Schuster.That is when Branch approached the wide receiver and slapped him. Schuster was enraged by the slap and decided to throw hands at the Lions safety. Soon, more players from both teams got involved, which resulted in the massive scuffle.NFL insider Ari Meirov later tweeted a clip showcasing Schuster walking into the locker room with a towel over his nose.With this victory, Andy Reid's team has secured a 3-3 record this season following last week's disappointing loss to the Jaguars. On the other hand, the Lions' four-game winning streak came to an end at Arrowhead Stadium.Former NFL star RGIII blames Brian Branch for slapping Juju Smith-SchusterEx-Washington Commanders quarterback RGIII blamed Brian Branch for the massive brawl that broke out on Sunday.In a tweet on X, he stated that the Lions' safety was the catalyst for the brawl and demanded that the league suspend him for his behavior on the field.&quot;Brian Branch started the fight in the field. Brian Branch threw a punch and knocked Juju Smith-Schuster down. Brian Branch should be suspended. THERE IS NO PLACE IN SPORTS FOR THAT.&quot; RGIII tweeted.In the post-game press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell stated that Branch's actions were &quot;inexcusable.&quot;&quot;Let's start with this. I love Brian Branch but what he did was inexcusable,&quot; Campbell said. &quot;It's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do and it's not what we're about. I apologize to Coach Reid and the Chiefs and you know, and Schuster. That's not okay. That's not what we do here. And it's not going to be okay. He knows it. Our team knows it.&quot;It will be interesting to see if the league decides to levy any penalty on Brian Branch for getting physical with Schuster on the field.Also Read: Patrick Mahomes rips into Brian Branch for slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster after refusing to shake hands with Chiefs QB following Lions' loss