Patrick Mahomes rips into Brian Branch for slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster after refusing to shake hands with Chiefs QB following Lions' loss

Patrick Mahomes has often been the subject of controversy during games, but for once on Sunday he was on the good side of it.Just as the Kansas City Chiefs were ending a 30-17 win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, safety Brian Branch ran up the field and slapped wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. having already refused to shake the quarterback's hand.During his post-game interview, Mahomes said:&quot;I mean, we play the game in between the whistles. They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game in between the whistles.&quot;Mahomes finished the game with four total touchdowns (one rushing and three passing). Marquise Brown caught two of them, both in the second half. Xavier Worthy caught the other.