Deshaun Watson's legal marathon has been run. Now, he's attempting to follow that up with a return to form on the gridiron. 2022 didn't go according to plan, which is placing an extra layer of pressure on the quarterback.

Dan Orlovsky didn't do the quarterback any favors with comments made on Get Up. Here's how he put it:

"Everyone knows that Deshaun Watson is incredibly talented and he's got a huge contract. Here's the crazy thing: in the last three or so years, he's got seven touchdown passes. Seven!"

He continued, explaining that he needs to see a vintage look at the quarterback after years of attendance issues on the depth chart and in the win column:

"For that amount of money, I want to see Deshaun look like the Deshaun of old. [He needs to be] a sudden, springy, dynamic athletic talent because if he does, Cleveland's a sneaky playoff team, but it's time to get back to that."

Cleveland Browns reload in anticipation of Deshaun Watson's explosion in 2023

No. 4 at Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

While the quarterback position has been solidified in 2023 for the first time since 2021 and arguably 2020, Cleveland Browns saw a remodel in a few other areas.

The team released Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson, inserting Za'Darius Smith to fill the gap. On offense, they picked up Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin but they let running back Kareem Hunt's contract expire after a big drop in production.

2022 saw the fewest yards per carry by the running back in his career, falling below four yards per carry for the first time. Nick Chubb, the team's workhorse running back, will be returning for another season. Amari Cooper, the biggest move made by the franchise, will also be returning after a solid 1160-yard outing in 2022.

Watson's most recent winning season came in 2019, but his most recent full season saw him go 4-12. That said, he threw for career-best numbers in touchdowns, yards, and touchdown-interception ratio. Orlovsky is pushing for the quarterback to gets the wins of 2019 and the offensive production of 2020. Otherwise, the awkward press conferences may continue

