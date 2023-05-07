Why is Kareem Hunt still a free agent? 3 reasons why Cowboys should sign former Browns RB

One of the more intriguing free agents in this offseason is Kareem Hunt. The former Cleveland Browns running back is still without a team and there seem to be a lack of suitors so far. However, with the draft now complete, there is every chance that a franchise will pick him up.

The reasons that no one has done yet are simple. The first being the depth of running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bijan Robinson headlined the class, with him and Jahmyr Gibbs being selected in the first round. When NFL general managers could pick someone up on a rookie contract, it made no sense to pay a veteran.

Exploring Kareem Hunt's injury history

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dipping in the draft is especially true for running backs because they have a short shelf life in the league due to injuries arising from repeated contact. That is something that was another concern with Kareem Hunt.

The reason the Cleveland Browns reportedly did not bring him back was because they thought he was losing pace. He had to undergo a hernia operation in 2019 and recover from a calf injury in 2021.

There is also the issue of previous domestic violence allegations. He was videotaped kicking a woman and throwing her to the ground. It was why the Kansas City Chiefs released him in the first place. With added focus on these issues, any team would like to take someone else with less baggage instead.

That said, there are still teams in the NFL that would love to take on Kareem Hunt. Few teams have been discussed as possibilities. But we look at the three reasons why he would be a good fit for the Dallas Cowboys.

#1 - Kareem Hunt could replace Ezekiel Elliott and help Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott was the star running back for the Dallas Cowboys for several seasons. However, his output decreased and they rightly let him go this offseason. Their first choice running back is now Tony Pollard.

However, depending on only one healthy experienced running back is never ideal. Their other running back is Deuce Vaughn, who was picked in the sixth round of this year's draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Here’s the emotional reaction in the Cowboys’ war room when the team used the 212th overall pick in the sixth round on Kansas St. RB Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn. Here’s the emotional reaction in the Cowboys’ war room when the team used the 212th overall pick in the sixth round on Kansas St. RB Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn. https://t.co/wC5dWw7IJp

Pollard is also coming back from an injury so it is not certain if he can be as effective as last season. Quite simply, having a backup will not hurt. Kareem Hunt fits the bill as he is an experienced campaigner and can help pick up some of the rushing yards in the engine room.

#2 - Reliable option for Dak Prescott

Kareem Hunt is a dual-threat running back having scored 17 receiving touchdowns in addition to his 31 career rushing touchdowns.

Last season, one of the reasons Dak Prescott was throwing interceptions was that his wide receiving corps was getting depleted. They had to take T.Y. Hilton off the heap despite him not having played most of the regular season.

Having an additional receiving option from the backfield will be good for the offensive schemes. It will be especially critical as they embark on a new phase having fired Kellen Moore and now entrusted Mike McCarthy to call the plays.

#3 - Affordable option after the draft

The Dallas Cowboys have enough space in the cap room at the moment, but one of the reasons they got rid of Ezekiel Elliott was his salary. He was on a six-year $90 million deal, which averaged to $15 million a year.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/story/0ap… Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott agrees to six-year, $90 million contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid running back Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott agrees to six-year, $90 million contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid running backnfl.com/news/story/0ap… https://t.co/1xHBBzPWoG

The last salary Kareem Hunt was under was a two-year $12 million deal. He will come significantly cheaper than their previous star running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

He certainly will be worth it based on the last couple of seasons. Elliott had an average of 2.6 and 2.3 yards per carry in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Kareem Hunt had 4.9 and 3.8 yards per carry, respectively. They will be getting an upgrade at a lower cost.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes